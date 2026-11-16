Sai Pallavi discloses her mom got upset with her decision to cut her hair for her character in 'Om'

Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Sai Pallavi, who plays a pivotal role in director Rajkumar Periasamy's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Om', featuring Tamil star Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, has now disclosed how her decision to cut her hair for her character Nithya Reddy in the film had left her mother upset.

In an interview to a YouTube channel, director Rajkumar said that Sai Pallavi's mom did not know that she was going to cut her tresses for the IPS officer's role she played in the film.

Explaining what happened when she got to know, Sai Pallavi revealed, "My mom got shocked and cut the call. Then my dad called me and asked, 'It's a wig, isn't it Pallavi?'. I told him that I had cut my hair. My dad then convinced my mom and made her talk to me. But it took a long time."

Sai Pallavi further explained, "When he gave me the script itself, I was wondering as to how I would fit into this role. Director Rajkumar showed me a picture of IPS officer Merin Joseph and said that he wanted a look like that. I pointed out that her hair was short. He said, 'If you cut your hair that itself will give the look.' The way Rajkumar sir writes his characters, you feel like let me do this. I did not even find it difficult to cut my hair. Normally, I wouldn't have cut my hair but since he was directing and he wanted that look, I said 'okay'."

The film is slated to hit screens on November 20 this year.

It may be recalled that the makers had originally planned to release the film on October 16. However, actor Dhanush, in a statement, had announced the film's postponement. He had said that they had chosen to postpone the release of their film out of respect for Superstar Rajinikanth, whose film Jailer 2 hit screens on October 15.

Dhanush, who plays a intelligence officer with the Tamil Nadu Police department in the film, had also made it clear that their film would not be releasing for Deepavali as Suriya's film had already been announced for the same date. The actor and producer later announced November 20 as the date of release for their film.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as this is the first time that Dhanush and Mammootty are collaborating on a project.

Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah too is a part of this film. The film's title has a tagline called Chapter 1 indicating that there could be a sequel.

Wunderbar Films Head Sreyas, while speaking at the title teaser launch event, had disclosed that this would be one of the biggest budget films in Dhanush's career. He had also said that this film would bring back the mass vintage Dhanush that fans had longed to see.

The film, which features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the heroines, has music by Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu. Editing for the film is by Kalaivanan R and costumes are by Kavya Sriram.

--IANS

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