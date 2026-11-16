Siniakova-Townsend win first WTA Finals title together

Indian Wells, Nov 16 (IANS) Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend defeated Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3 to capture their first WTA Finals title as a team.

It was Townsend's first WTA Finals title and Siniakova's second, having previously won the championship with Barbora Krejcikova in 2021. This was the third consecutive WTA Finals appearance as a team for Siniakova and Townsend, who finished runners-up in 2024 and reached the semifinals last year.

Having already won titles together at Roland Garros, the US Open, Madrid, Miami and Indian Wells this season, Siniakova and Townsend added a sixth trophy to their collection. It was their ninth title as a team overall and marked Siniakova's 40th tour-level doubles title and Townsend's 18th.

Errani and Paolini were also making their third consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament, but this was the first time they had advanced beyond the group stage. The defeat in the championship match snapped an eight-match winning streak for the Italians, who arrived in Indian Wells after winning the title in Tokyo.

During the week Siniakova was confirmed as the year-end World No. 1 doubles player, while Townsend produced a remarkable recovery from recent appendix surgery to compete at an elite level.

The duo opened the week with a loss to the Italians in the group stage. Errani and Paolini, the last team to qualify for the season-ending tournament, had won all four of their matches en route to their first WTA Finals championship match. But the second seeds ended that unbeaten run on the same courts where they had won the Indian Wells title in March.