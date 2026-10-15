Sai Durgha Tej’s character in 'Sambarala Yeti Gattu' revealed!

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) The makers of director Rohith KP's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Sambarala Yeti Gattu', featuring Telugu star Sai Durgha Tej in the lead, on Thursday revealed the character the actor plays in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The character was revealed as part of the birthday celebrations of the actor, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday.

Primeshow Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to wish the actor a happy birthday. It wrote, "HE HUNTER. THE WARRIOR. THE BEAST. Wishing our Mega Supreme Hero @IamSaiDharamTej a BLOCKBUSTER BIRTHDAY from Team #SambaralaYetiGattu. The world is about to witness a whole new dimension of him as ‘BALI’ on the big screens this Sankranthi. #HBDSaiDurghaTej."

The makers also released a poster of the actor from the film on the occasion that showed him carrying a sword and a shield and standing in front of what appeared to be a goods train.

It may be recalled that the makers had announced only last month that the team had begun dubbing for the film.

It released a video clip showing the unit holding a pooja before beginning the dubbing work of the film.

Sharing the video clip, the production house wrote, "#SambaralaYetiGattu Dubbing Begins with a divine pooja. Post-production works progressing at full speed to bring an ambitious and spectacular theatrical experience on JANUARY 12th 2027. #SambaralaSankranthi."

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens worldwide on January 12 next year.

The unit of the film had, only in June this year, wrapped up its Mumbai schedule.

Sources close to the unit had told IANS that the Mumbai schedule involved a prominent Bollywood actor. The inclusion of the national-level talent was expected to enhance the film's reach while strengthening its appeal across audiences nationwide.

The upcoming film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. Directed by Rohith KP and produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment, the film is being mounted on a grand scale with a budget of ₹125 crore, making it the biggest project in Sai Durgha Tej’s career.

The unit had shot a spectacular action sequence choreographed by National Award winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein in September last year.

Sources had then claimed that Sai Durgha Tej would face off against a Bollywood superstar, who would be seen in a powerful antagonist's role. Extensive CGI work is also progressing rapidly to elevate the cinematic experience.

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen playing the female lead in this film, which will also feature a huge star cast including actors Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Saikumar, Ananya Nagalla and Ravi Krishna.

Sources claim Sai Durgha Tej has been working for the past two years on Sambarala Yeti Gattu, preparing for this transformative and emotionally intense role.

The film is to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Sources claim Sambarala Yeti Gattu will be a landmark Pan-India action drama.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and music by Ajaneesh Loknath. Editing for the film is by Naveen Vijaya Krishna and costumes are by Ayesha Mariam.

--IANS

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