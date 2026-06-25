Saharanpur youth arrested for plotting attack on Ram Mandir by joint NIA-ATS operation

Saharanpur, June 25 (IANS) Mohammad Sohail, a resident of Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, who was allegedly plotting to target the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has been arrested in Karnataka following a joint operation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The NIA and ATS arrested Sohail in connection with an alleged conspiracy to target the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

According to investigating agencies, the accused had been under surveillance for a considerable period, and information emerged regarding his alleged links with certain suspicious organisations and individuals.

Mohammad Sohail was apprehended from the Davanagere region of Karnataka.

Reports suggest that he had been working there as a painter while allegedly concealing his true identity.

During the investigation, agencies recovered several crucial leads from him and his digital devices. Sources said photographs of Sohail posing with weapons have also surfaced. These images, along with other digital evidence, are currently undergoing forensic examination.

Preliminary investigations are also probing the accused's alleged links to Pakistan. Security agencies are attempting to identify his contacts and determine whether he was part of a larger network.

Investigators believe he was associated with several suspicious online groups and social media platforms.

According to available information, the action was initiated based on Intelligence inputs received by the NIA. Investigating agencies claim that the accused may have been involved in a conspiracy to target the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, a detailed investigation is still underway, and agencies are examining various aspects of the case.

Meanwhile, a parallel investigation into Sohail's contacts and activities in Uttar Pradesh has also begun.

Security agencies are gathering information about his possible network, associates, and financial transactions in Saharanpur and other districts of the state.

Officials said a comprehensive probe into all aspects of the case is in progress, and the full extent of the alleged conspiracy will become clear only after the investigation is completed.

--IANS

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