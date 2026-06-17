Sahaj Yoga deserves global recognition, as cultural heritage of humanity

New Delhi, June 17: As World Yoga Day approaches, humanity stands at a critical spiritual crossroads. While the world celebrates yoga primarily as a system of physical postures and stress relief, the time has come to recognize its ultimate, supreme evolution.

Sahaj Yoga, founded by Her Holiness Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, Sahaj Yoga is not an exercise philosophy, it is the definitive Maha Yoga (the Great Yoga) of modern times.

It represents a monumental, unprecedented leap in human evolution by achieving what no other spiritual incarnation, prophet, or avatar in human history has ever accomplished - mass, spontaneous Kundalini awakening.

The transformative power of this supreme yoga is deeply tangible, profound, and intensely emotional. In an era where modern medicine often manages superficial symptoms rather than curing root causes, Sahaj Yoga achieves genuine, miraculous inner restoration.

Consider a profound reality intimately known to me a ‘sahaj yogi’ suffering from severe, debilitating psychiatric illness alongside painful, epilepsy-like disorders. This individual underwent the harrowing trauma of sixteen Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) sessions within a single month—a devastating toll that pushed the human nervous system to its absolute limits.

Yet, where conventional interventions reached a dead end, the divine mechanism of Sahaj Yoga triggered a complete turnaround. Today, this person is doing fine, practicing Sahaj Yoga, and living in complete stability, vibrant health, and profound peace.

By cleansing the subtle energy centers (chakras) and directly stabilizing the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems, this divine science proves itself not just as a theory, but as a supreme therapeutic and evolutionary force.

A Global Appeal for World Heritage Recognition

Because it is the ultimate living spiritual heritage of mankind, Sahaj Yoga deserves formal, high-level global recognition. It’s unprecedented contribution to human well-being, global peace, and spiritual ascension qualifies it perfectly to be recognized by world heritage bodies. We explicitly call upon international organizations, including UNESCO to formally register and protect Sahaj Yoga as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Furthermore, we urge world heritage councils to recognize the holy sites, ashrams, and international centers established by Shri Mataji as sacred monuments of global spiritual history. This official global designation is not for status, but for structural preservation—ensuring that this profound, living science is shielded by international protocols and preserved for generations to come.

However, for an international legacy of this magnitude to be preserved for thousands of years, the global Sahaj Yoga collective cannot rely on external recognition alone.

We must urgently transition from loose, vulnerable administrative setups to an ironclad framework of unyielding institutional law.

The Urgent Need for Stronger Internal Laws

First, there is a dire need for stronger, standardized trust laws worldwide. The basic principles taught by Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi must be codified into absolute, non-negotiable legal frameworks.

These laws must ensure that no divergent views, personal interpretations, or ego-driven distortions can ever dilute the original teachings. The rules must be structurally rigid enough to guarantee that Sahaj Yoga can never be divided, fragmented, or split into competing regional factions.

The administrative machinery must exist solely as an impenetrable shell, protecting the absolute purity of the spiritual mechanics.

Second, we must legally secure the absolute safety of the properties and ashrams where Shri Mataji physically visited, worked, and resided.

These holy sites of Sahaj Yoga are not mere real estate; they are highly vibrant, spiritually charged epicenters of divine energy where the Adi Shakti poured out Her love. If trust rules are weak, these sacred lands risk being compromised by local disputes, financial mismanagement, or secular inheritance claims. Strong, centralized global trust laws must permanently safeguard these properties from any form of encroachment, commercial exploitation, or fragmentation, ensuring they remain protected sanctuaries for seekers for millennia.

Clarifying the Divine Succession

Crucially, it is time for Sahaj Yogis worldwide to deeply understand, feel, and internalize a fundamental truth - Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi never declared any successor, nor can there ever be one. She stands entirely alone in spiritual history.

She came to this earth as the Adi Shakti (the Primordial Cosmic Energy) incarnate, holding all cosmic powers within Her, for the sole, compassionate purpose of granting mass Self-Realization to humanity.

Her spiritual authority cannot be inherited, passed down, or claimed by any individual, council, or biological family member.

On numerous occasions, Shri Mataji explicitly stated that her biological family has nothing to do with the spiritual domain of Sahaj Yoga.

While her family is deeply loved, respected, and honored by the collective for their presence during her earthly walk, they hold no hereditary claim to governance, properties, or spiritual succession.

In the eyes of the Divine, the biological family is completely distinct from the mandate of Sahaj Yoga. Their private claims must never supersede or interfere with the global collective of Sahaj Yogis who carry Her work forward.

Sahaj Yoga belongs entirely to the genuine seekers of truth, governed directly by the timeless principles laid down by the Adi Shakti Herself.

As we celebrate World Yoga Day, let the global collectively rise to its ultimate responsibility with a fierce, protective love for what we have been given.

By demanding recognition from world heritage bodies, enforcing airtight internal legal protections, securing our sacred heritage sites from family or external claims, and uniting under the absolute finality of Shri Mataji’s teachings, we will ensure that this magnificent Maha Yoga survives uncorrupted, guiding human ascension for thousands of years to come.

(Author has been practicing Sahaj Yoga since 2004 and is a former Trustee of The Life Eternal Trust, Delhi. The views expressed in the article above are author’s own.)

--IANS

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