November 11, 2026 9:45 PM हिंदी

SAFF Championship: Suhail Bhat penalty takes India into semis as group toppers

Suhail Bhat's penalty takes India into semifinals as group toppers in the SAFF Championship at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Dhaka, Nov 11 (IANS) Suhail Ahmad Bhat’s 38th-minute penalty and Priyansh Dubey’s late saves took India into the SAFF Championship semifinals with a 1-0 win over Maldives in their final Group B match at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The defending champions finished the group stage with six points, ahead of Pakistan on three, while Maldives bowed out without a point.

India will face either Bangladesh, Bhutan or Sri Lanka in the semifinal on November 14. The opponents will be confirmed after the last Group A match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka takes place later on Wednesday.

Head coach Naushad Moosa made seven changes to the side that defeated Pakistan 3-2, with Abhishek Suryavanshi, Muhammed Uvais, Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Ricky Shabong retaining their places. Priyansh Dubey replaced Arsh Anwer Shaikh in goal, while Chinglensana Singh Konsham took over the captaincy after Bijoy Varghese departed for New Zealand.

Bhat tested Hussain Shareef early with a near-post effort, but India had to wait for a penalty to take the lead.

Abdul Rabeeh dispossessed Hussain Sifaau Yoosuf and was brought down by the defender inside the box. Bhat sent Shareef the wrong way, placing his kick into the bottom-left corner.

The goal took Bhat’s tournament tally to three following his first-half brace in India’s win over Pakistan. Manglenthang Kipgen had scored India’s other goal in that match. Irfan Yadwad and Kipgen replaced Rabeeh and Nickson at half-time. Vishnu PV came on for Bhat in the 65th minute.

Dubey saved Ali Hamdhaan’s free-kick in the 79th minute and Muzdhaan Hassan’s shot five minutes later. His most important intervention came in stoppage time, when he rushed out and blocked Ethan Ibrahim Zaki’s close-range attempt with his face.

Moosa had called for better concentration and game management after India conceded twice in added time against Pakistan. That match had ended nervously despite India establishing a three-goal lead before the interval. This time, Dubey’s interventions helped preserve the clean sheet.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Eugenio Chacarra faces biggest test as Rory McIlroy closes in on record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai crown, in the DP World Tour Championship 2026 in Dubai on Thursday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Chacarra faces biggest test as McIlroy closes in on record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai crown

Pakistan: Another construction mishap at Tarbela raises question marks over Chinese construction companies (File image)

Pakistan: Another construction mishap at Tarbela raises questions over Chinese construction companies

Suhail Bhat's penalty takes India into semifinals as group toppers in the SAFF Championship at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

SAFF Championship: Suhail Bhat penalty takes India into semis as group toppers

Anirudh shares pictures of his wedding with Kavya Maran; says, 'My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime' (Photo: Anirudh/X)

Anirudh shares pictures of his wedding with Kavya Maran; says,'My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime'

Indian Navy, Royal Navy of Oman conclude bilateral maritime exercise

Indian Navy, Royal Navy of Oman conclude bilateral maritime exercise

Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari lead the challenge in Leg 14 of Women's Pro Golf Tour, which gets underway at Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur on Thursday. Photo credit: WPGT

Vani and Ridhima lead the challenge at Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg 14

Amul, Mother Dairy raise milk prices by up to Rs 4 per litre

Amul, Mother Dairy raise milk prices by up to Rs 4 per litre

BJP to organise over 1,000 programmes for Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas across 240 tribal-dominated districts (Photo: @gajendra4bjp/X)

BJP to organise over 1,000 programmes for Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas across 240 tribal-dominated districts

INS Trishul concludes port call at Safaga Naval Base in Egypt

INS Trishul concludes port call at Safaga Naval Base in Egypt

Anil Kapoor says 'Having you beside me means a lot' as Boney Kapoor turns 73

Anil Kapoor says 'Having you beside me means a lot' as Boney Kapoor turns 73