Golf: Chacarra faces biggest test as McIlroy closes in on record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai crown

Dubai, Nov 11 (IANS) Eugenio Chacarra has enjoyed a breakthrough season on the DP World Tour, but the 26-year-old Spaniard faces perhaps his biggest examination yet as he heads into the season-ending Tour Championship with Rory McIlroy breathing down his neck.

The Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates will provide the setting for a high-stakes showdown between the man who has dominated the Race to Dubai standings this season and a player who has made winning it almost a habit.

Chacarra leads McIlroy by 533.93 points, with American Patrick Reed also mathematically in contention, but the Spaniard knows that his biggest challenge could come from the Northern Irishman, who has won the season-long title seven times and is chasing a record-equalling eighth.

For Chacarra, this is unfamiliar territory. Three victories, two runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes have made 2026 a season to remember. His triumph at the DP World India Championship in Delhi last month, where he finished ahead of a strong international field that included McIlroy, proved that he could deliver on a big occasion.

Now he has to do it again, with the Race to Dubai crown within reach. "We know how good Rory McIlroy is; he's one of my idols," Chacarra said ahead of the championship. "It's going to be a tough test, and that's what I dreamed of since I was little. But I already beat him in India, so I need to remind myself that I can compete with him and I can beat him as I did already a couple of weeks ago."

The Spaniard is also aware that McIlroy enjoys a considerable advantage in terms of experience at the Emirates Golf Club. The World No. 2 has won the Tour Championship three times and has repeatedly produced his best golf in Dubai. "They are just numbers. This is golf, and crazy things happen. I'm just going to enjoy myself, and if I bring my A game, I'm going to be able to compete with him on Sunday," Chacarra added.

McIlroy, meanwhile, arrives encouraged by his third-place finish at last week's Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, where he made up some ground in the Race to Dubai standings and moved ahead of Reed into second place.

The four-time defending Race to Dubai champion is looking for another successful finish to a year in which he has continued to underline his remarkable consistency. A fourth victory at the Earth Course would not only add another title to his impressive record but also guarantee him an eighth season-long crown, matching Colin Montgomerie's record.

"That's where I wanted to be," McIlroy said of securing a place alongside Chacarra in the final group. "It's a pretty familiar spot for me going into the DP World Tour Championship, and I'm excited for it."

The 37-year-old, who completed the career Grand Slam in 2025 and successfully defended his Masters title this year, believes his familiarity with the course could prove important. "The course has evolved a little bit over the years. It's certainly a lot more penal off the tee this year. The rough is very, very thick. You get a lot of bad lies in the rough," he said.

McIlroy has won this championship three times and knows what it takes to negotiate the Earth Course under pressure. His experience, particularly in the closing stages of the season, makes him a formidable opponent.

Reed, currently third in the standings, remains an outside threat after victories at the Dubai Desert Classic and Qatar Masters earlier in the year. Jon Rahm also has a mathematical chance following his victory in Abu Dhabi, although he needs a strong finish and favourable results from those ahead of him.

The tournament offers 2,000 Race to Dubai points to the winner, making every position significant. The champion also collects a substantial $3 million prize from the tournament purse.

While Chacarra has the advantage of a season's worth of consistency behind him, McIlroy has the experience of repeatedly delivering when the stakes are highest.

For the Spaniard, it is an opportunity to establish himself among the leading names in European golf. For McIlroy, it is another chance to extend a remarkable legacy.

--IANS

bsk/