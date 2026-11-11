November 11, 2026 9:43 PM हिंदी

Amul, Mother Dairy raise milk prices by up to Rs 4 per litre

Amul, Mother Dairy raise milk prices by up to Rs 4 per litre

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Leading dairy brands Amul and Mother Dairy on Wednesday announced a hike in milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective November 12, citing a sharp rise in input and operational costs, including fodder, cattle feed, packaging and transportation expenses.

In a statement, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, said prices of fresh pouch milk have been increased by 4-5 per cent across major variants and packs nationwide.

The cooperative said the price of its largest-selling Amul Taaza toned milk has been raised by Rs 2 per litre, while the price of Amul Gold milk has been increased by Rs 4 per litre.

This is the company's second milk price revision this year, following an increase in May.

"The price of our largest-selling Amul Taaza toned milk with 3 per cent milk fat has been increased by only Rs 2 per litre (3.3 per cent increase) and Amul Gold Milk with 6 per cent milk fat by Rs 4 per litre (5.5 per cent rise)," GCMMF said.

Separately, Mother Dairy announced a similar increase of Rs 2-4 per litre across its liquid milk variants from November 12.

The company said uneven monsoon conditions in many regions have pushed green and dry fodder prices up by as much as 20 per cent, while cattle feed costs have risen around 10 per cent over the last year, increasing production costs for dairy farmers.

"Mother Dairy is revising the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants in the range of Rs. 2 - 4 per litre, effective November 12, 2026," the company stated.

A spokesperson for Mother Dairy said persistent inflationary pressures have also driven packaging, transportation and other operational costs higher by up to 25 per cent.

"Uneven monsoon conditions in several parts of the country have impacted fodder availability – green and dry fodder prices have increased by up to 20 per cent, while cattle feed prices have risen by around 10 per cent over the past year – adding to the cost of milk production for dairy farmers," it added.

"Additionally, persistent inflationary pressures have driven up packaging, transportation and other operational costs by up to 25 per cent. This sustained increase in input and operational costs has necessitated the present revision in consumer milk prices," Mother Dairy spokesperson added.

--IANS

pk

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