SAFF Championship: India beat Bhutan by 2-1 to make way in final

Dhaka, Nov 14 (IANS) India defeated Bhutan by 2-1 in the SAFF Championship semifinals to make their way into the final at the National Stadium here on Saturday.

P.V. Vishnu and Chinglensana Singh scored the goals for India, while Kinzang Tashi Tobden pulled one back for his team to push for a win, but the defending champions romped home.

Naushad Moosa's Blue Tigers drew first blood when Vishnu scored in the ninth minute after an assist from Khaiminthang Lhungdim. India kept doing the good work and doubled the lead near the half-hour mark when Chinglensana found the back of the net after Bhutan failed to clear a corner.

India went 2-0 up at the half-way mark, but Bhutan pressed much more in the second half as they looked for a first. They got their opening goal in the 48th minute. Tobden headed a Chencho Gyeltshen delivery to the net, and although the offside flag was up, the goal was later allowed after a VAR review.

India could have got a penalty for Nima Wangdi’s arm inside the box, but the decision was overturned. Suhail Bhat hit the crossbar in his effort late in the game as India held a 2-1 win despite Bhutan's late attempt.

India have made it to the finals now and will be facing the winner of the other semifinal between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India are the most successful team in the SAFF Championship, having won the title nine times. They are the two-time defending champions of the South Asian tournament and have made the final in every edition since 2005.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have never reached the final of the tournament, as they have had a best third-place finish. Bangladesh have won the title once in 2003, and they were also the finalists in 2005.

--IANS

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