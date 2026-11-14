November 14, 2026 7:45 PM हिंदी

FirstCry parent posts Rs 12.6 crore loss in Q2

FirstCry parent posts Rs 12.59 crore loss in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Brainbees Solutions Ltd -- the parent company of baby products retailer FirstCry -- on Saturday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.59 crore in the second quarter of FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 14.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,395.83 crore, against Rs 2,099.08 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total income, including other income of Rs 41.8 crore, grew 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,437.6 crore in the reporting quarter.

Sequentially, operating revenue grew 13.7 per cent from Rs 2,106.2 crore in the preceding June quarter.

Total expenses increased 13.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,303.2 crore in Q2 FY27, against Rs 2,036.9 crore in the year-ago period.

ESOP expenses during the quarter declined 57.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 24.9 crore.

Shares of Brainbees Solutions on Friday ended nearly 2 per cent lower at Rs 160.40 apiece on the BSE.

The stock has recorded a 52-week high of Rs 348.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 156.80, according to the exchange.

Brainbees Solutions shares fell 9.84 per cent over one month, while Sensex advanced 11.72 per cent and the BSE Consumer Discretionary index gained about 7 per cent.

The stock has declined sharply over the longer term, falling 25 per cent in three months, 32 per cent in six months, 44 per cent year-to-date, 53 per cent in one year and almost 70 per cent in two years. During the same periods, Sensex rose 4.5 per cent, 9.36 per cent, fell 4.22 per cent, fell 3.42 per cent and rose 5 per cent, respectively.

FirstCry was among nine digital platforms penalised by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for using deceptive online practices known as dark patterns, according to a disclosure by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in the Rajya Sabha earlier in August.

The CCPA has taken action against companies found using tactics including drip pricing, basket sneaking, confirm shaming, subscription traps and misleading prompts, which are aimed at nudging users toward decisions they may not have otherwise made.

FirstCry was fined Rs 2 lakh in the enforcement drive.

--IANS

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