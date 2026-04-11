Sacred Jyoti installed at Ram Lalla’s temporary site in Ayodhya’s Garbha Griha ahead of Chal-Vigrah consecration​

Ayodhya, April 11 (IANS) In a sacred development at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has performed a significant ritual ahead of the consecration of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar’s “Chal-Vigrah” (movable idol) in the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum).​

On Saturday, the exact spot in the Garbha Griha where the “Chal-Vigrah” was temporarily placed during the temple’s construction phase was ritually marked by the installation of a sacred jyoti (eternal flame). ​

Vedic scholars and pandits performed traditional pujas and prescribed Vedic rituals before placing the jyoti at the holy site, infusing the site with divine sanctity.​

During the initial phase of the grand Ram Mandir construction, which began on August 5, 2020, the movable idol of Shri Ram Lalla had been temporarily enshrined at this very spot within the sanctum sanctorum. ​

The installation of the sacred jyoti now serves as a symbolic and spiritual marker, preserving the sanctity of the location while preparations continue for the permanent consecration of the new Chal-Vigrah.​

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust stated that the ritual was performed with complete Vedic traditions to maintain the unbroken spiritual continuity of the sanctum. ​

The jyoti will remain as a glowing reminder of the divine presence that has sanctified the Garbha Griha since the early days of the temple’s rebuilding.​

The Trust, in a post on X, said that before the consecration of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar’s Chal-Vigrah in the Garbha Griha, the place where the movable vigrah had earlier been placed was ritually marked by installing a sacred jyoti. ​

Vedic scholars performed the prescribed pujas and rituals before the placement of the jyoti. It noted that during the construction of the mandir, the vigrah had been temporarily enshrined at this very spot.​

This development comes as part of the ongoing efforts to complete the remaining rituals and installations in the Ram Temple, which has become a symbol of faith, devotion, and national pride for millions of Hindus worldwide. ​

The temple, constructed in traditional Nagara style using pink sandstone from Rajasthan, stands as a grand testament to centuries of aspiration.​

Devotees and saints have welcomed the ritual, viewing it as an important step that connects the temple’s construction history with its future spiritual journey. ​

The Trust has assured that all procedures are being followed with utmost devotion and adherence to scriptural guidelines.​

The consecration of the Chal-Vigrah is expected to further enhance the devotional experience for lakhs of devotees who visit Ayodhya daily to seek the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram. ​

The entire Ram Janmabhoomi complex continues to attract global attention as a centre of Sanatan Dharma and cultural heritage.​

This sacred installation of the jyoti marks yet another pious milestone in the revival of Shri Ram’s birthplace, reinforcing the temple’s role as a living centre of faith and spirituality.

​--IANS

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