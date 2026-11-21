Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 (IANS) With concerns being raised over the sharp decline in the number of pilgrims visiting Sabarimala in the initial days of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season that began this week, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has called for introducing geo-tagged digital spot booking at Nilakkal to make darshan easier for devotees.

The former Kerala BJP president and member of the BJP National Executive Committee blamed the Travancore Devaswom Board's lack of preparations and what he described as unscientific virtual queue arrangements for the fall in pilgrim numbers.

He said it was ridiculous for the Minister to suggest an inquiry into whether there was anything unusual about the decline in the number of Ayyappa devotees.

According to Kummanam, restrictions on spot booking for pilgrims from rural areas and other states, along with technical glitches on the virtual queue website, were keeping ordinary devotees away from the hill shrine.

He also demanded a serious investigation into whether certain tourism companies and agencies were cornering large numbers of booking slots in bulk.

"The authorities appear to be taking the attitude that everything will run smoothly without congestion if devotees simply do not turn up at the temple," he said.

As an immediate remedy, Kummanam proposed a digital spot booking system through geo-tagging at Nilakkal, the main base camp for Sabarimala pilgrims.

Under the proposed arrangement, devotees entering the geographical limits of Nilakkal should be able to make spot bookings directly through the official website using their mobile phones.

He said this would spare pilgrims the hardship of waiting for hours in front of booking counters.

He also sought more spot booking and pass verification counters at Nilakkal.

Special arrangements should be made to ensure that pilgrims from other states, senior citizens and children arriving without online slots are not denied darshan, he said.

Kummanam also called for publishing the exact number of slots allocated under the virtual queue and spot booking systems.

Instead of releasing all slots at once, the authorities should make them available in phases during the days immediately preceding the scheduled darshan date.

He further proposed an automated mechanism to cancel bookings promptly when devotees decide not to undertake the journey and make those slots available again through online or spot booking facilities.

To prevent misuse, a deadline should be fixed for cancellations, while those cancelling bookings should be required to wait for a specified number of days before making another reservation.

This, he said, would help prevent bulk and fraudulent bookings by tourism agencies.

The BJP leader also demanded advance announcements on the timings of fresh slot releases and urgent measures to resolve server problems on the virtual queue website.

--IANS

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