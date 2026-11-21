Chitradurga, Nov 21 (IANS) Claiming that the Congress government has provided more than Rs 2,000 crore for the development of Hiriyur Assembly constituency, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday urged people to boycott JD(S) and BJP leaders if they visit their doorsteps, questioning their contributions to the constituency and the state.

Addressing a Praja Seva programme in Hiriyur, ahead of the Hiriyur bypoll, Shivakumar said the government had sanctioned 3,000 houses and identified 1,087 acres of land for distributing 17,434 residential sites.

"Have the JD(S) and BJP done even a single pro-people programme for the people of Hiriyur and the state? If they come to your doorstep, boycott them. Have they given you so many schemes? The Congress government has come to your doorstep and provided you with benefits," he said.

Shivakumar challenged BJP leaders to ensure the release of Rs 5,300 crore announced for the Bhadra Upper Bank Project.

"People have no faith in the JD(S) and BJP. Our people defeated the sons of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai. Has BJP MP Govind Karjol helped even a single farmer? Let BJP leaders first get the Rs 5,300 crore announced for the Bhadra Upper Bank Project released," he said.

Stating that water from the project was being brought to Hiriyur and that drought had been addressed, Shivakumar said the government had provided five guarantee schemes along with guarantees for land, water and livelihoods.

"I have given so many benefits to the people, and the people of Hiriyur should reward and bless me for my efforts. The Lakshmi of development and progress has entered Hiriyur. It is up to you to ensure that this good fortune continues," he said.

He added that residential sites measuring 30x40 feet would be allotted in the names of women, highlighting the government's focus on women's empowerment.

Recalling his association with the constituency, Shivakumar said Hiriyur was the constituency of his close associate, late D. Sudhakar.

"I had said during my previous visit that Kanakapura and Hiriyur were the same for me. Hiriyur is the constituency of my elder brother, well-wisher and friend Sudhakar. I have come here because the dreams he had for Hiriyur should not remain unfulfilled. I have also come to pray for peace to the departed soul of my friend," he said.

Shivakumar said 3,737 applications had been received through the Praja Seva initiative in Chitradurga district in September, of which 2,900 had been resolved.

"This reflects our commitment. Living for oneself is merely life, while living for the people is a noble life. Praja Seva is not charity; it is a responsibility towards people. Truth, discipline, ethics and honesty are the essence of public service," he said.

He said his government had fulfilled the 70-year-old dream of farmers by implementing the Bhadra Upper Bank Project. The project was envisioned by former Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa and implemented by former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, he added.

Shivakumar said the government had approved the five guarantee schemes on the day it assumed office and was now reviewing whether their benefits were reaching the intended beneficiaries. Verification of the Gruha Jyothi scheme was underway, while the Gruha Lakshmi scheme would also be reviewed.

The Chief Minister said Rs 1,742 crore was being spent through the Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam to fill lakes under the Bhadra Upper Bank Project. The Minor Irrigation Department had also allocated Rs 244 crore to fill 16 lakes.

He said the historic Gonur Lake had been filled last month, fulfilling the government's promise. Water from the Bhadra project was being channelled towards 367 lakes across four districts and 13 taluks, benefiting around 74.26 lakh people.

Listing other development works, Shivakumar said a foundation stone had been laid for the first phase of an underground drainage project in the southern part of Hiriyur town for Rs 100 crore.

Works worth Rs 50 crore had been taken up to provide basic infrastructure in Scheduled Caste colonies, while Rs 10 crore had been allocated for infrastructure in Scheduled Tribe colonies.

He said buildings for Babu Jagjivan Ram, Chalavadi and Bhovi communities would be constructed for Rs 12.65 crore. A Vokkaliga community building would also come up at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

A KSRTC bus stand would be constructed at Dharmapura village for Rs 5 crore. Additionally, Rs 10 crore had been allocated for developing religious centres and temples in the constituency.

Under the Chief Minister's Infrastructure Development Scheme for 2026-27, Rs 20 crore had been allocated to various departments, he added.

--IANS

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