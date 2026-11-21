Dhaka, Nov 21 (IANS) Over 50 houses and several shops belonging to Awami League leaders and activists were set ablaze in Kalia upazila of Narail district following the killing of two BNP leaders amid escalating violence and deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh, local media reported on Saturday.

The arson attacks took place in Bendar Char village under Kalia municipality on Friday afternoon.

Kalia Fire Service Station Officer Humayun Kabir said that the fire service received information about the blaze around 4 pm on Friday but could not reach the village immediately as trees had been placed across the roads, obstructing access, Bangladeshi media outlet bdnews 24 reported.

He said that most of the fires had subsided by the time the fire service reached the spot

“More than 50 residential structures belonging to at least 20 to 25 households were gutted,” bdnews24 quoted Humayun as saying. He added that multiple shops in the Bardia Bazar area were also set on fire.

According to local residents, the ancestral home of former Awami League MP Kabirul Haque Mukti was among the properties set ablaze, along with houses belonging to other Awami League leaders.

The violence came in the aftermath of an attack on a BNP procession in Kalia on Wednesday evening to protest alleged violence by Awami League members. The procession came under attack, leaving two local BNP leaders dead and several others injured.

BNP leaders and workers had accused the Awami League members of carrying out the attack.

Meanwhile, the Awami League alleged that more than 200 homes belonging to its leaders, activists and their family members in Narail were targeted in a coordinated campaign of political violence, involving arson, looting and demolitions.

“According to local residents and victims, groups of attackers descended on the villages after sunset, systematically identifying homes associated with the Awami League. Furniture, cash, jewelry, livestock, and other belongings were allegedly looted before the houses were doused with petrol and set ablaze. Some properties were reportedly demolished using bulldozers, leaving entire families homeless and without their possessions,” the Awami League stated.

“Even more alarming are allegations of direct political involvement. Victims accuse senior BNP figures, including Rizvi and State Minister Amit, of being present and encouraging the attacks. They further allege that local BNP leader and MP Biswas Jahangir Alam directed the violence on the ground. These serious accusations require independent investigation,” it added.

The party said that the destruction of more than 200 homes was not merely an attack on political activists but an attack on entire families, threatening their livelihoods, their security, and their fundamental right to live without fear because of their political association.

--IANS

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