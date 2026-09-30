FM Sitharaman urges businesses in Qatar to actively explore trade, investment partnerships

Doha, Sep 30 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman encouraged Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) to actively explore trade and investment partnerships and further strengthen bilateral economic ties, according to an official statement.

During the interaction, the Finance Minister discussed emerging economic opportunities in both nations.

She addressed the QBA business roundtable in Doha and highlighted India’s strong structural growth momentum, with real GDP growth accelerating to 7.8 per cent in the 1st quarter of FY26 and investment growing by 11.9 per cent amid global uncertainty, underscoring the resilience of the Indian economy.

The recent upgrade by Japan Credit Rating (JCR) of India’s long-term issuer rating from BBB+ to A- was also highlighted as a reflection of confidence in India’s ongoing structural reforms, according to Finance Ministry.

India also recorded its highest-ever annual gross FDI inflow of $94.53 billion in FY26, the highest in the past 15 years.

Earlier, FM Sitharaman met Dr Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Qatar Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

Dr Al-Sayed warmly recalled his visit to India in 2025 and observed that there was considerable scope for investment in India in several infrastructure sectors including ports, airports, highways and power, and opportunities for Indian companies to invest in Qatar in areas including food security, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, education, health and start-ups.

The Finance Minister conveyed that India attaches high importance to enhancing trade and investment with Qatar, "noting the elevation of bilateral ties to a 'strategic partnership' during the State Visit of Amir of Qatar in February 2025".

She highlighted trade and investment as important pillars for adding strategic dimensions to the relationship.

The Finance Minister emphasised the importance of restoring normal trade between India and Qatar and other Gulf countries, including unimpeded maritime navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the official statement.

They also discussed the implementation of the $10 billion Qatari investment commitment and establishment of a QIA office in India. They both expressed keen interest in completing the Bilateral Investment Treaty with Qatar, for which they decided on accelerated engagement, as well as the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

—IANS

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