Jon Bon Jovi wishes his ‘beautiful wife’ Dorothea Hurley, a 'happy birthday’

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi wished his “beautiful wife,” Dorothea Hurley, a happy birthday, sharing a message as he celebrated the special occasion with her.

Bon Jovi took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself with his wife from their younger days and wrote: “Happiest birthday, To my beautiful wife.”

Jon Bon Jovi is best known as the founder and frontman of the rock band Bon Jovi, which was formed in 1983. He has released 16 studio albums with his band as well as two solo albums.

In the 1990s, Bon Jovi started an acting career, starring in the films Moonlight and Valentino, The Leading Man, Little City, Homegrown, Pay It Forward, U-571 and Cry Wolf and appearing on television in shows such as Sex and the City, 30 Rock, Ally McBeal, and The West Wing.

Bon Jovi was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009. In 2012, he ranked number 50 among Billboard magazine's "Power 100", a ranking of "The Most Powerful and Influential People in the Music Business". He is a founder and former majority owner of an Arena Football League team, the Philadelphia Soul.

Bon Jovi married his high school girlfriend Dorothea Hurley at Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in 1989, with the two having secretly traveled there during a stop in Los Angeles on his band's New Jersey Syndicate Tour.

Together, they have a daughter named Stephanie and three sons named Jesse, Jake and Romeo. Bon Jovi is the father-in-law of English actress Millie Bobby Brown, who married Jake in 2024 and he became a grandfather when the couple adopted a daughter in 2025.

In 2019, Bon Jovi received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a second honorary doctorate from Princeton University in 2021.

--IANS

dc/