Piyush Goyal invites American manufacturers to explore opportunities in India

Milwaukee/New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said he addressed a business roundtable convened by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), bringing together representatives of small and large manufacturers from across the US.

The minister, during his official visit to the US, highlighted the strong momentum in the India-US economic ties, along with India's expanding industrial base and skilled workforce.

Goyal also invited American manufacturers to explore opportunities to deepen their presence in India, partner with Indian SMEs, and co-invest in advanced manufacturing to build resilient supply chains that create value for both economies, according to his post on X.

As India and the US aim to advance negotiations on a balanced and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), Goyal's upcoming engagement with the US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer is being seen as key to achieve the trade deal faster.

The minister is set to attend the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the invitation of the USTR.

According to an official statement, the two sides will work toward finalising an interim trade deal in line with the joint statement issued by India and the United States on February 7, 2026.

During the discussions, India is expected to advocate for a rules-based, open, inclusive, transparent, equitable and non-discriminatory global trading framework, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core.

Goyal would also hold a series of bilateral engagements in the US, aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties. The discussions are expected to focus on creating greater opportunities for farmers, fishermen, women entrepreneurs, startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and other businesses.

Apart from official meetings, Goyal is scheduled to interact with senior executives of leading American companies in sectors such as manufacturing, consumer goods, agribusiness, retail and technology in Milwaukee and Chicago.

—IANS

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