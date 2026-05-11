May 11, 2026 4:15 PM हिंदी

Saba Azad joins beau Hrithik Roshan on his intimate family vacation with Rakesh Roshan in France

Saba Azad joins beau Hrithik Roshan on his intimate family vacation with Rakesh Roshan in France

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Saba Azad was seen joining her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan on his family trip with parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan to France.

Hrithik Roshan, on Monday afternoon, gave his fans a glimpse into his ongoing family vacation where he marked Mother’s Day with a heartfelt post featuring his loved ones.

The actor shared a cheerful family picture that also featured his father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan, and girlfriend Saba Azad.

In the picture, the entire Roshan family along with Saba is seen posing under a large tree amid a scenic outdoor setting in France.

Hrithik captioned the post as, “Found this tree in France called ‘ombre de maman’

Roughly translates to ‘Maa Ki Chaaya’! Waah!

Happy Mother’s Day. To the shade, strength and love behind us all.

P.S.: before the French people come after me… yes, I’m joking. We are just a tree loving crazy family.”

For the uninitiated, Hrithik and Saba’s relationship first grabbed attention in early 2022 when the two were spotted together at dinner outings.

The couple gradually made their relationship public through social media public appearances.

Since then, Saba has often been seen attending Roshan family celebrations and vacations. She was also present at several family gatherings, including Hrithik’s nephew’s wedding celebrations a few months ago.

Hrithik, meanwhile, has been extremely supportive with Saba’s career and choice of projects.

Before finding love again, Hrithik was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. The former couple tied the knot in 2000 and announced their separation in 2013.

Despite parting ways legally, the two continue to share a warm friendship and co-parent their sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

–IANS

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