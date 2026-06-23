June 23, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ fame Gia Manek shares a glimpse of her most beautiful inner journey

‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ fame Gia Manek shares a glimpse of her most beautiful inner journey

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Gia Manek, best known for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has offered a reflective glimpse into her personal journey through a thoughtful social media post.

The actress highlighted the idea of inner growth and self-discovery, describing it as one of the most meaningful experiences in life. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Gia shared a video of herself posing by the beach. The actress appeared calm and relaxed in the serene setting. Alongside the caption, Gia Manek wrote, “The most beautiful journeys happen within.”

Giaa Manek shot to fame with her portrayal of Gopi in Star Plus’s “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.” She was later replaced in the series by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The show went on to become one of India’s longest-running television shows. A sequel titled “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2” premiered in October 2020, featuring Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel, and Mohammad Nazim in cameo appearances, while Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar played the lead roles.

Back in March, Gia Manek revisited fond memories from the sets of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya by sharing nostalgic behind-the-scenes moments from her time as Gopi Bahu. She had shared three throwback photos. The first showed her with Rupal Patel, who played her mother-in-law Kokila Desai Modi, and Mohammad Nazim, who portrayed her husband, Ahem Modi. The second image captured an intense scene between Rupal Patel and Gia Manek, while the final photo featured Gia posing as Gopi Bahu.

“From saas-bahu nok jhok to pati-patni moments… we gave you all the drama. But behind the scenes? Just laughter, madness and too many memories. #onset #flashback,” wrote Gia Manek.

Gia has also appeared in SAB TV’s “Jeannie Aur Juju" and Star Bharat’s “Tera Mera Saath Rahe.”

--IANS

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