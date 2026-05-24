Rwanda’s Hamza Khan blasts second-highest men’s T20I score with unbeaten 164

Gaborone, May 24 (IANS) Hamza Khan made history with one of the greatest innings in Men’s T20 internationals. He scored an incredible unbeaten 164 off just 65 balls for Rwanda against Ivory Coast during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier in Gaborone on Sunday.

This explosive innings featured nine fours and 15 massive sixes, with a remarkable strike rate of 252.30. It helped Rwanda post a massive 288/2 in 20 overs, marking the seventh-highest team total in Men’s T20I history. Hamza’s 15 sixes also tie for the fourth-most hit in a single T20I innings.

His unbeaten 164 is now the second-highest individual score recorded in Men’s T20 internationals, following Aaron Finch’s famous 172 for Australia against Zimbabwe in 2018. In doing so, Hamza passed the previous second-highest score of 162 not out by Hazratullah Zazai for Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019.

Hamza Khan’s brilliant unbeaten 164 against Ivory Coast has seen him move to second on the all-time list of highest individual scores in Men’s T20 internationals. The Rwandan batter's effort is only bettered by Aaron Finch's iconic 172 for Australia national cricket team against Zimbabwe in 2018. Hamza broke the unbeaten 162 score of Hazratullah Zazai for Afghanistan national cricket team against Ireland in 2019, while Mohammad Ihsan’s 160 for Spain national cricket team against Croatia in 2025 and Finch’s 156 against England in 2013 complete the top five list of highest Men’s T20I scores.

Hamza entered the tournament in great form, having scored an unbeaten 60 in Rwanda’s opening win over Cameroon a day earlier. However, against Ivory Coast, he took his game to another level, dominating the bowlers from the PowerPlay to the final over with clean, fearless hitting all around the field.

If Hamza’s innings was remarkable, Rwanda’s performance with the ball was just as ruthless. Ivory Coast was bowled out for only 17 runs in response, marking the joint fifth-lowest total in Men’s T20I history.

This crushing 271-run victory is now the third-largest win margin in Men’s T20 internationals, marking a historic day for Rwanda cricket and firmly establishing Hamza Khan among the most explosive batters in the format.

--IANS

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