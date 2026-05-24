Russia unleashes massive strike on Ukraine days after drone attack on college in Starobilsk

Moscow, May 24 (IANS) The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday listed the targets of its attack in Ukraine and the weapons used in the wake of four UAVs targeting the academic building and dormitories of the Starobelsk Professional College in the Luhansk region, leaving several young students dead.

The Ministry said that it used "ballistic missiles, Iskander air-launched ballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles, and Tsirkon cruise missiles, air-, sea-, and ground-based cruise missiles, and attack unmanned aerial vehicles…" for the attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region on May 24.

Through these weapons, it targeted “Ukrainian defence industry, military infrastructure, as well as command posts of the General Command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, and other command posts of the AFU", it said on its official Telegram channel.

“No strikes were planned or carried out against the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine," it highlighted.

The attack on Starobelsk college resulted in the death of 21 and left more than 60 injured.

"There are fragments of enemy UAVs here, manufactured by foreign entities. I'm telling journalists here today that I'm appealing to Western powers: 'These drones and components that killed these children are being manufactured with your taxpayers' money," Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Commissioner, on Sunday, Tass news agency reported.

"This is a dormitory where students from the teacher training college were staying. Several drone strikes occurred, causing the floors to collapse. Emergency Ministry personnel were working here while searching for the bodies of the victims. The search is over," said Elena Markovskaya, a spokesperson for the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the LPR.

At the time of the impact, there were 86 children aged 14 to 18 there, officials said.

–IANS

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