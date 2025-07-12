July 12, 2025 3:37 PM हिंदी

Ruslaan Mumtaz on ‘Tic Toc Timeout’: This concept is intense, character-driven

Ruslaan Mumtaz on ‘Tic Toc Timeout’: This concept is intense, character-driven

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, who is seen as Dr. Rahul in new series Tic Toc Timeout, said that the concept is intense and very character-driven.

Talking about the new show, Ruslaan said: “I loved the concept of Tic Toc Timeout and it was easy for me to connect with the character because it’s about a doctor who loses his son and wants to end his life post that. Being a father myself, such a character connected with me emotionally, and I loved portraying Dr. Rahul on this show.”

“This concept is really intense and very, very character-driven.”

Ruslaan said that it needed him to really feel the trauma of someone who wants to end his life.

“Also, my director Tanveer Hashmi really pushed me as an actor and helped me justify all the intense scenes in the show,” he added.

Asked whether the viewers might resonate more with the guilt or hope, he shared: “Dr. Rahul’s guilt is totally justified. Once you watch the show, you will know why. Also, his wish to restart his life after meeting Tanya is also justified.”

From his real experience, he shared some facts about the job of a surgeon and mentioned that their job is very tough because a million things can go wrong in the operating theater, and even a small mistake leads to the loss of life.

He added, “In this show, the doctor wants to end his own life because he cannot deal with the guilt of making a mistake.”

Tic Toc Timeout revolves around a renowned surgeon, Dr. Rahul, who is guilt-ridden over his son’s death during surgery. He hires a mysterious service called How to Die Smiling to end his life in seven days. As the end nears, he meets Tanya, and they fall in love—giving him a reason to live. However, the countdown is irreversible.

Talking about the haunting title, How to Die Smiling, Ruslaan shared, “It’s a great concept where my character hires an agency that promises to kill you while you are smiling and happy. It’s the best death one can have, and they guarantee such a death.”

Sharing his thoughts on Tanya’s entry in the show, he said, “She makes him forget all the bad things about his life and gives him the desire to want to live again and start afresh.”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

AAIB report preliminary, we can’t say anything definite at this point: Murlidhar Mohol

AAIB report preliminary, we can’t say anything definite at this point: Murlidhar Mohol

Did Ashish Chanchlani confirm dating Elli AvRam through his latest post?

Did Ashish Chanchlani confirm dating Elli AvRam through his latest post?

Ajmera Realty reports 65 pc decline in sales value in Q1; carpet area sales decline 52 pc

Ajmera Realty reports 65 pc decline in sales value in Q1; carpet area sales decline 52 pc

Priyanka Chopra wishes baby brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday with a perfect family pic

Priyanka Chopra wishes baby brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday with a perfect family pic

Favourable agricultural output, easing inflation to support rural consumption in FY26: Report

Favourable agricultural output, easing inflation to support rural consumption in FY26: Report

Under PM Modi, India continues to champion the cause of Global South (File image)

Under PM Modi, India continues to champion the cause of Global South

16th Rozgar Mela: Nationwide joy as PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters

16th Rozgar Mela: Nationwide joy as PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters

Shahid Kapoor hilariously reveals what he’s a ‘fan’ of

Shahid Kapoor hilariously reveals what he’s a ‘fan’ of

KL Rahul was clinical in his approach and looked in control: Anil Kumble

KL Rahul was clinical in his approach and looked in control: Anil Kumble

PSG fully focused on rounding of historic season with Club World Cup (Credit: PSG/X)

PSG fully focused on rounding of historic season with Club World Cup