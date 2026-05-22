All-rounder Vijay Shankar announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) All‑rounder Vijay Shankar on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing the curtains down on a career that saw him represent India in both white‑ball formats and feature in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup.

Shankar, a mainstay for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, played 12 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, amassing 324 runs in all and picking nine scalps. He was surprisingly preferred ahead of Ambati Rayudu in the main squad and played three matches before a toe injury ended his tournament early, with Mayank Agarwal replacing him.

In his retirement note, Shankar said he now aims to ‘pursue new opportunities and play more cricket.’ “A HEARTFELT THANK YOU. Cricket is my life. I started playing when I was 10, and 25 years later, I am grateful and blessed to have played at every level and to the highest level. Representing our country will always be one of my proudest and happiest moments.

“I have decided to retire from playing domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket. Thank you will not suffice for letting me do what I love. Eternally grateful. Thankful to BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team - many learnings, countless memories, and various inspirations!

“Representing the country will be my highest badge of honour. Bowling the last over at India's 500th ODI at Nagpur and my First ball, first wicket at the 2019 World Cup are moments I will hold onto forever!” wrote Shankar on his social media accounts on Friday.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shankar played 78 games and turned out for Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titans, including in their title-winning run in 2022. In domestic cricket, Shankar captained Tamil Nadu to the Vijay Hazare, Deodhar, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy titles before playing for Tripura in the last season.

“My IPL Teams GT, SRH, CSK, and DC - special thank you! The experience and lessons from all around have made me what I am today! TNCA under 13,15,17,19,22,25 and finally, senior men's team - I've spent most of my life here. Thank you to everyone for every step of the way.

“Captained and won trophies with this very special side. Numerous hurdles and challenges shaped me into a better cricketer. Thanks to the Tripura Team for letting me carry on the dream for a little while longer. My teams at the TNPL - CSG, IDTT, and SS. Loved playing this special tournament with all the TN talents.

“My most prestigious - TN league teams - Indian Bank, ICF, India Cements, and now, Take Solutions - This is where it all began and has kept going for years. Grateful to have had the opportunity to play here,” he added.

He signed off by expressing gratitude to his support system, who helped him rise in his playing career, apart from calling himself a ‘3D Cricketer’. “A big thank you to coaches and support staff everywhere, Physios and trainers, Mentors and my mental conditioning coach, Groundsmen, my friends at the media and press, my nutritionist and doctors, and everyone who has sent a good word!

“Lastly, my family and friends' words won't do justice, but thanks to them for sticking with me through literally thick and thin. I have faced unreal hate and negativity. Let me take this opportunity to let you know that I chose to ignore and move forward. If I can do that, anyone can! Think positively and work hard. Cricket has taught me life. Cricket is my life. Grateful and blessed, Your 3D cricketer, Vijay Shankar.”

--IANS

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