Rupali Ganguly advocates sustainable fashion: Recycle and redefine your clothes

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Television actress Rupali Ganguly has urged people to recycle and redefine their clothes. Speaking exclusively to IANS at a recent fashion show, the ‘Anupamaa’ actress emphasized that fashion is not just about buying new outfits but also about creatively reusing existing pieces.

When asked what advice she would like to give to people regarding fashion choices, Rupali urged fans to rethink their spending habits on celebrity-inspired looks. Emphasizing that many outfits worn by celebrities are either part of brand collaborations or provided by production houses, she advised people not to spend excessively trying to replicate those styles.

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress also expressed that individuals should recycle and redefine their existing clothes rather than spending money unnecessarily. “I just want to say that no matter who you are, please don't spend money on celebrities. Because most of the clothes come in collabs or are given by the producer. Celebrities don't spend much. So, please don't go out of your pocket and spend. Recycle and redefine your clothes.”

Speaking about what fashion means to her, Ganguly stated, “To be honest, I have never paid attention to fashion. And I don't understand these things. Because the things that I like, others may not like them. There are so many good designers. So, you can see them on TV as well. I think the one who can carry off a saree well is the most fashionable. So, there are so many people from our channel who can carry off a saree well. There are many people from TV. For me, fashion is comfort.”

“Fashion is your mindset. It is what you want to say through your clothes. So, I will not say that this is not fashionable. But everyone wears a saree very well on TV. I think television should also be viewed from a different perspective. I said that I don't give much importance to fashion. You can wear whatever you like. There are so many talented people around you. There are stylists. I don't understand fashion,” added Rupali Ganguly.

Work-wise, Rupali is currently seen playing the titular role in Star Plus’s popular show Anupamaa.

--IANS

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