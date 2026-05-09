Rupali Ganguly: ‘A mother is the one who loves all children created by God’

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguli wrote a beautiful message celebrating motherhood, saying a mother is not just someone who gives birth, but anyone who loves and nurtures children with compassion.

Sharing a video of herself from the sets of her show, Anupama featured alongside her many fur babies and even gave massages to her “pawr-fect pals” in her vanity van.

In the clip, Rupali is heard saying: “A mother is not just the one who gives birth to her children. In fact, a mother is the one who loves all the children created by God.”

The video is scheduled for May 10, a day before Mother’s Day, to honour mothers, motherhood, and the maternal bond.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to every mother who has given birth… and to every mother who has adopted love. The purest form of love is a mother… A mother nurtures, protects, teaches, soothes and heals ….Every soul deserves a mother’s love.”

One of the small screen’s highest-paid stars, Rupali gained recognition for playing the role of Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Her stardom skyrocketed after playing Anupamaa Joshi in the iconic drama show titled Anupamaa.

Rupali made her acting debut at age seven, in her father's directorial venture Saaheb in 1985. Rupali featured opposite Tapas Paul in her father's Bengali film Balidan. Despite the success of the film, she no longer had any further feats in Bengali cinema.

The actress later had her breakthrough with her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. She also participated in Bigg Boss 1. The actress was also seen in Ek Packet Umeed and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

Rupali is currently seen in Anupamaa. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. It is one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role and formerly starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna. Since October 2024, the series stars Rupali with Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria as second-generation leads.

--IANS

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