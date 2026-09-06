September 06, 2026 10:07 AM हिंदी

Rumesh Pathirage becomes first Sri Lankan to win Diamond League title

Rumesh Pathirage becomes first Sri Lankan to win Diamond League title

Brussels, Sep 6 (IANS) World No. 1 javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage signed off his sensational season in style, becoming the first Sri Lankan to become the Diamond League champion.

The 23-year-old launched a massive 89.04m to secure the victory in his third attempt at the King Baudouin Stadium to finish ahead of Poland’s Dawid Wegner, who registered a personal best of 87.47m.

"I'm the first ever Sri Lankan to win the Diamond League Final and that makes me extremely proud. I was really looking forward to compete in the Diamond League and I'm very happy that I´ve been rewarded with a win in the final," Rumesh said.

"I know that I could do much better than the 89.04 today, but the conditions were difficult today. I´m used to much higher temperatures. I´ll try to attack and take over the meeting record in the next few years," he added.

Former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago placed third with a season-best 83.99m, while Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters finished fourth with 83.70m.

The victory completed a sensational Diamond League campaign for the Sri Lankan, who arrived at the final as the circuit leader after a string of impressive performances during the season.

The Sri Lankan star has enjoyed a breakthrough year this season, with four wins from his five Diamond League appearances. Though he finished second on his series debut in Rabat, he would go on to throw beyond 92 metres in both Rome and Zurich, marching into the top ten throwers of all time

The Sri Lankan’s 92.62m world lead in Rome has helped propel him to the top of the world rankings this season.

India’s Neeraj Chopra, a 2022 champion who qualified after securing a sixth-place finish in the overall standings, did not compete in the Diamond League Final as he has been ruled out of the remainder of the season after suffering a ligament tear in his ankle during training.

--IANS

bc/

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