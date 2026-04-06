Widespread support for Women’s Reservation Bill; Oppn raises questions over delay

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) A fresh political debate has emerged over the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Budget Session of Parliament has been extended to facilitate its rollout. The law, enacted in 2023, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, but is currently linked to delimitation and is expected to come into effect by 2029.

Leaders from the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena(UBT) on Monday welcomed the move, urging the government to expedite its implementation. However, opposition parties, including Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, questioned the delay and demanded clarity on timelines.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC praised the government’s intent, stating that the Prime Minister has demonstrated commitment towards the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

“This is not merely a symbolic gesture. For decades, women have often been nominated as proxies. Genuine representation is necessary, and all stakeholders must come forward to ensure its effective implementation,” she said.

Highlighting the need for broader participation, she added that nearly 50 per cent of the country’s voters are women and their representation must increase significantly beyond current levels in Parliament and state Assemblies. She also emphasised the need to address the deeply entrenched male-dominated mindset in politics.

RLD chief Upendra Kushwaha noted that the idea of women’s reservation has long enjoyed cross-party support.

“While there have been different views on its implementation, there has been a broad consensus that women should be granted a reservation,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo described women’s reservation as a long-standing demand.

“Women MPs have consistently advocated for this Bill, and it received their unanimous support. Women already have 33 per cent representation in panchayats and urban local bodies. The focus must now shift to implementing the law effectively,” she said.

However, opposition leaders raised concerns over the delay and the conditions attached to implementation.

Congress spokesperson Udit Raj raised procedural concerns, stating that delimitation cannot proceed without a Census.

“If the government was serious, it could have conducted the Census earlier. Without it, delimitation is not possible. The government must explain how it plans to move forward,” he said.

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu also questioned whether provisions would be made for OBC women within the reservation framework. “This is an important issue that needs discussion. The government must clarify its position,” he said.

Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi pointed out that the Bill, passed earlier, should have been implemented immediately.

“It was linked to the Census, which will take time, delaying implementation until 2029. The government now appears to be addressing shortcomings in the earlier version. While I support the Bill, it should be implemented sooner,” she said.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha was more critical, questioning the delay.

“Was this not passed earlier? Will there be any apology for the 30-month delay? We had demanded a ‘quota within quota’ provision. The concern remains that policy decisions are being driven by optics rather than substance,” he remarked.

The Women’s Reservation law marks a significant step towards enhancing political representation for women in India.

--IANS

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