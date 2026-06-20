Rugby Premier League: Mumbai Dreamers continue undefeated run in Season 2

Hyderabad, June 20 (IANS) The fifth day of the Rugby Premier League Season 2 witnessed Mumbai Dreamers continue their undefeated run, and Chennai Bulls (women) defeat the table toppers at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the first match in the men's RPL, Mumbai Dreamers produced a dominant display as they continued their onward march by beating Chennai Bulls 26-7.

Mumbai Dreamers recovered from an early setback to defeat Chennai Bulls. Filipe Sauturaga opened the scoring for the Bulls late in the first quarter, but Demetri Patterson took charge in the second, scoring two tries to put the Dreamers ahead, alongside a penalty try. Mumbai continued to dominate after the break, with Kaleem Baretto extending the lead in the third quarter. Despite Chennai's efforts in the final period, the Dreamers remained resolute to secure a convincing victory.

In the women's section, Chennai Bulls edge Kolkata Banga Tigers 33-28 on the fifth day of the competition.

Savannah Bauder continued her impressive form with an early try, while Larah Wright added another to give Chennai Bulls a strong start against the table-topping Kolkata Banga Tigers. Nia Toliver kept Kolkata in the contest with two brilliant individual tries before Sofia Gonzalez levelled the scores in a fiercely contested third quarter. Amandeep Kaur restored Chennai's lead, but Toliver struck again early in the final period. Adia Pye responded almost immediately, and the Bulls held firm in a tense finish to secure a hard-fought victory.

Later in the day, the women’s franchise of Mumbai Dreamers will face the Delhi Redz while the men’s team of Hyderabad Heroes will clash with Kolkata Banga Tigers in the last match of the day. Mumbai Dreamers beat Delhi Redz 31-14 in the men's section, while Chennai Bulls edge Delhi Redz 31-27 in women's RPL.

--IANS

bsk/