Rugby India introduces women’s franchises in season 2 of Rugby Premier League

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Rugby India on Monday announced the introduction of women’s franchises in the second season of Rugby Premier League (RPL).

The Rugby Premier League, scheduled to be held from June 16–28 at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, builds on the strong foundation of its debut season held in Mumbai last year, which featured six men’s franchises.

The player draft and auction for the four women’s teams and six men’s teams, including Hyderabad Heroes and Bengaluru Bravehearts, will take place in Hyderabad on April 30.

Four of the existing six men’s teams; Chennai Bulls (owned by Avid Sys Sports), Delhi Redz (owned by RMZ Corp), Mumbai Dreamers (owned by Dream Sports), and Kolkata Banga Tigers (owned by Hunch Ventures), formerly Kalinga Black Tigers and now relocated from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata, will also field women’s teams.

The addition of women’s teams underscores the league’s commitment to fostering a robust and sustainable rugby ecosystem while providing a premier platform for female athletes to showcase their talent at the highest level.

The league has rapidly emerged as a key driver in popularising rugby across the country. The introduction of women’s teams is expected to further elevate the league’s profile and inspire the next generation of players.

Speaking on the development, Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India, said, "It has always been our dream at Rugby India to have an RPL Women edition. This year that dream comes to fruition. We have our partners, GMR Sports and our wonderful franchises to thank. Women’s 7s rugby across the world is as exciting as Men’s 7s rugby. And our Indian women are superb! Come and witness the action in Hyderabad!”

Sujoy Ganguly, CMO, GMR Sports, added, “The inclusion of women’s teams in the Rugby Premier League is a natural and important progression for the league. It reflects our commitment to nurturing talent across genders, while continuing to elevate the overall standard and appeal of rugby in the country."

--IANS

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