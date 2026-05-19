Washington, May 19 (IANS) United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio signalled that his much-anticipated India visit is imminent, saying “We are about to leave,” as Washington and New Delhi prepare for talks expected to focus on the Quad alliance, regional security, China and expanding strategic ties.

“I Hope Good. We are about to leave (for India),” Rubio told reporters here on Tuesday ahead of his India trip later this month, exact dates of which have not been announced yet.

The visit comes amid growing geopolitical uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, with both countries seeking closer coordination on security, maritime issues and emerging technologies.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor added to the anticipation surrounding the visit when he wrote on X: “Looking forward to welcoming my good friend Secretary Rubio to India! The United States deeply values our growing partnership with India, and we are excited to build even stronger ties that will benefit both our nations and the world.”

Apart from bilateral meetings with Indian leaders in New Delhi, Rubio is also expected to attend the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting involving India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum, said the timing of Rubio’s visit was significant given current regional challenges and the need for stronger strategic coordination among Quad nations.

“It is time we resurrect the Quad, and that’s very important, especially in the current scenario of the Middle East challenges,” Aghi told IANS in an interview.

He said discussions between Washington and New Delhi are expected to include maritime security concerns linked to the Strait of Hormuz and the wider implications for regional stability.

“It is important to have discussions between India and the US regarding the state of Hormuz,” Aghi said, referring to the Strait of Hormuz. “You have to understand, India has one of the largest navies in the region itself.”

Aghi also said India would seek clarity on recent diplomatic engagements involving China and their possible implications for the region.

“It is important for Secretary Rubio to brief the Government of India on the China visit because there are implications for India,” he said. “India would like to understand how this impacts.”

According to Aghi, the visit comes at an “appropriate time” and is expected to address “multiple front” issues affecting both countries.

--IANS

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