Shiny Doshi: Playing a chef on screen was also something I’d never explored before

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Shiny Doshi, who essays the role of a chef for the latest show Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam, has spoken about focusing on understanding her character Meera’s tonality and cultural nuances.

Shiny said in a statement, “‘Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasa’ felt special to me from the very beginning because it’s not your typical kitchen drama. Every once in a while, a character arrives that changes the way you approach your craft, and Meera was that for me.”

Talking about playing a culinary artist, she added: “Playing a chef on screen was also something I had never explored before, which instantly made me curious about the project.”

Set against the backdrop of a heritage South Indian restaurant, the show is centered around the character Meera Nair, a warm and instinctive head chef who carries her late father’s philosophy that food is service, not spectacle. Her life takes an unexpected turn when Arjun Thakur, portrayed by Abhishek Kumar, enters her kitchen as a global chef-investor determined to revive the family restaurant.

The actress pushed the envelope to bring Meera’s character to life. She focused on understanding the character’s tonality, cultural nuances, and natural way of speaking rather than making it overly stylised.

The actress said, “During our workshops and readings, the entire team at Balaji Studios was very clear that authenticity was extremely important. I picked up a few nuances and a slight South Indian twang in the way Meera speaks, because the character needed to feel believable and organic. Even a small pronunciation mistake can stand out to the audience.”

She added, “But honestly, it wasn’t about trying to master a language, but about making sure the emotions felt real in every scene. It wasn’t easy at all, but I genuinely enjoyed the process because it helped me get closer to Meera as a person."

'Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam' is produced by Balaji Studios, and it is streaming on Balaji Telefilms' YouTube Channel.

--IANS

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