Rubina Dilaik: Motherhood feels like an emotional rebirth

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik, who is all set to make her debut as a host for the upcoming film “The Ward”, has spoken about motherhood and said that it feels like an “emotional rebirth.”

Rubina shared, “Becoming a mother has been the most transformative and emotional journey of my life — it’s beautiful, but also overwhelming in ways no one truly prepares you for. Motherhood feels like an emotional rebirth; it changes you in ways you can only understand once you live it.

“The Ward” brings together 10 pregnant women under one roof for 10 days, capturing their journeys as they stand on the cusp of motherhood.

Coming from diverse walks of life, these women gradually form meaningful connections as they open up about their personal experiences, from societal expectations and gender biases to career aspirations and changing family dynamics as they step into motherhood.

The participants’ partners and families also become a part of this shared journey, learning, understanding, and growing alongside them, while strengthening bonds through empathy and support.

Talking about the show, Rubina shared: “As a new mother, I connected instantly with The Ward because it reflects so many of these unspoken feelings we often keep within ourselves. This is also my first time hosting a reality show, and I can honestly say it’s going to be a rollercoaster of emotions for everyone watching. Being a part of this show, it felt like reliving and sharing a part of my own journey, and that’s what makes this so incredibly close to my heart.”

Produced by Moving Image Studios, created by Anirban Bhattacharjee, and directed by Tushar Joshi, The Ward aims to open up more honest and heartfelt conversations around pregnancy and motherhood.

The show will stream on The Little Adda Company’s YouTube channel. It is set to premiere on May 15.

--IANS

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