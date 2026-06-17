RPL: Hosts Hyderabad Heroes secure first win while Mumbai Dreamers remain undefeated on second day

Hyderabad, June 17 (IANS) The second day of the Rugby Premier League season 2 witnessed hosts Hyderabad Heroes, and Mumbai Dreamers register wins at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad Heroes beat Delhi Redz 31-17 (men)

Looking to bounce back from their opening defeat, Hyderabad Heroes made a flying start through Sumit Kumar and Maurice Longbottom. Despite sustained pressure from Delhi Redz, Taitaifono Tavita extended the Heroes' advantage before Luciano Gonzalez and Javed Hussain brought the Redz back into the contest. Tavita struck again in the second half, while Patrick Odongo kept Delhi in the hunt. However, Wolfram Hacker's late try sealed the victory for the Heroes.

Mumbai Dreamers defeat Bengaluru Bravehearts 19-7 (men)

Dreamers applied pressure on the Bravehearts early to gain territory. Bravehearts sustained the pressure but Lucas Mignot sprinted end to end to open the score with a try for Dreamers. Guillaume Bouche backed it up with another try for the Dreamers at the end of the first quarter. After sustaining pressure throughout the third quarter, the Bravehearts scored a try at the end through Motu Opeta to open their account. However, James Turner picked up a loose ball and blazed over the line to put the Dreamers firmly in the driving seat.

Later in the day, the women will take the field for two exhilarating matches between Chennai Bulls and Kolkata Banga Tigers and the Delhi Redz and Mumbai Dreamers. Followed by the final clash between men’s franchises Chennai Bulls and Kolkata Banga Tigers.

--IANS

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