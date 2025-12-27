Room heaters, sacrum grass thatch for zoo inmates in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (IANS) Amidst harsh winter, the Punjab Forest and Wildlife Preservation Department has evolved special measures to ensure a hygienic, comfortable, and protective environment for animals, birds and reptiles at Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park in Chhatbir, near here, authorities said on Saturday.

For the carnivores, room heaters and heat convectors have been provided in the night shelters of all tigers, leopards, lions and other wild cats.

All the windows and openings have been covered with polythene sheets or fibre sheets and a thatch of sacrum grass.

Special temperature control arrangements have been provided for old and young animals.

For the herbivores, the creation of temporary shelter or a hut has been undertaken with the help of binding wire and ropes, with the facility of waterproof arrangements (black tarpaulin fixed in the roof) in all the enclosures.

Paddy straw and wheat husk bedding have been provided to all the herbivorous animals for cosy flooring.

All the cages of birds have been covered with fibre cloths, jute mats, and polythene sheets tightly to save them from the chill and winter rain. Paddy straw, wheat husk and rice bran bedding have been provided to all the birds for warm nesting.

The covering on the front side of bird cages is foldable so that it can be opened for sunlight when needed. All the pheasants' cages have been enriched with grass, paddy and ‘kanna’ structure for a cosy environment.

The reptile house has been equipped with oil-fin heaters that do not affect the natural humidity of the enclosures. Also, all the enclosures of reptiles have been provided with wheat husk, dry leaf foliage and heavy blankets, which gives coziness to the reptiles. Special UV lamps have been fitted in the reptile section.

Special aquarium water heaters with a water circulation system are also being provided for turtles and tortoises.

