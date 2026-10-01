October 01, 2026 4:48 PM हिंदी

Rannvijay Singha: Three OGs will face three NewGs

Rannvijay Singha: Three OGs will face three NewGs

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Rannvijay Singha, the host of ‘Roadies REBIRTH’, says the latest season will bring an unprecedented battle as three OGs take on three NewGs, with six personalities driving the game across two gangs.

The show will introduce a never-seen-before leadership dynamic, bringing six Gang Leaders together under two teams. The OGs Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula go head-to-head with the NewGs Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali.

Rannvijay said in a statement: “That’s the attitude we need, because this time the fight is going to be tough. You all know that this time on Roadies REBIRTH, there are two gangs but six people running the game. Three OGs will face three NewGs and this is a dynamic we’ve never seen before on Roadies. The real journey is about to begin, and I can’t wait to see what they bring to the Roadies journey”

In a recent post on Instagram, Rannvijay gets a sneak peek into how the Gang Leaders are preparing for the ultimate Roadies journey. On a video call, he catches the OGs - Neha, Nikhil and Prince are sweating it out at the gym, gearing up for what lies ahead.

Over on the NewGs side, Bani and Baseer take on a push-up challenge, with Abhishek joining the action only for their own fitness face-off to end in an equally hilarious fail.

As the OGs bring years of Roadies experience and confidence, the NewGs bring a fresh attitude and unpredictable energy, setting the stage for a season packed with drama, surprises, alliances, rivalries and unexpected power shifts.

With two Gangs, six Gang Leaders and one ultimate battle for survival, Roadies REBIRTH promises to take the legacy into an unpredictable new era.

The show stars on 16th October on JioHotstar and MTV.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Bhumi Pednekar misses home while ‘living her best life’ in New York

Bhumi Pednekar misses home while ‘living her best life’ in New York

Asian Games: Nitesh Siwach claims silver in men’s 97kg Greco Roman

Asian Games: Nitesh Siwach claims silver in men’s 97kg Greco Roman

Swachh Bharat Mission: Indian cities deploy AI, EVs and digital platforms to modernise sanitation

Swachh Bharat Mission: Indian cities deploy AI, EVs and digital platforms to modernise sanitation

Fire should be in your heart, says India captain Harmanpreet Singh ahead of men’s hockey final in the Asian Games 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Asian Games: Fire should be in your heart, says captain Harmanpreet ahead of men’s hockey final

Abhay Jodhpurkar reveals he recorded his National Award-winning song ‘Navasachi Gauri Maz’ in 2 sessions

Abhay Jodhpurkar reveals he recorded his National Award-winning song ‘Navasachi Gauri Maz’ in 2 sessions

Centre launches National PNG Drive 3.0 to boost natural gas in India's energy mix

Centre launches National PNG Drive 3.0 to boost natural gas in India's energy mix

One year of TEPA: India-EFTA trade pact opens new opportunities for Indian exporters, says Piyush Goyal

One year of TEPA: India-EFTA trade pact opens new opportunities for Indian exporters, says Piyush Goyal

Rubina Dilaik explores Ladakh culture with Hina Khan and family, says ‘we felt completely at home’

Rubina Dilaik explores Ladakh culture with Hina Khan and family, says ‘we felt completely at home’

Niki Walia reveals industry perception became her ‘biggest obstacle’: ‘You just can’t look poor’

Niki Walia reveals industry perception became her ‘biggest obstacle’: ‘You just can’t look poor’

FSSAI suspends licences of two food firms over serious hygiene, safety violations

FSSAI suspends licences of two food firms over serious hygiene, safety violations