Isha Koppikar shares belated birthday post with heartwarming moments with daughter Rianna

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations, and gave fans a peek into the intimate moments she spent with her family and close friends.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a series of pictures and videos from the celebrations and described the post as a little late, but said the memories were “right on time.”

Isha shared pictures from her warm and intimate birthday celebration. One of the pictures showed a beautifully decorated bed with red heart-shaped balloons and a large “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” message placed across it. Another glimpse showed the actress cutting her birthday cake surrounded by her loved ones.

The actress also shared a group picture featuring herself with her daughter Rianna and other family members and friends. The celebrations appeared to have a close-knit and personal vibe rather than being a large Bollywood gathering.

Sharing the pictures, Isha wrote, “A little late post, but the memories were right on time. Grateful for the people who made my birthday truly special. #BirthdayVibes, #GratefulHeart, #GoodTimes, #FamilyAndFriends and #Blessed.”

Isha, who celebrated her birthday on September 19, was born in Mumbai in 1976 and turned 50 this year.

The birthday celebrations came after Isha marked the occasion on a spiritual note. In her earlier post, she had revealed that her birthday was marked in the divine presence and blessings of Maa Shantadurga, and expressed gratitude for the prayers and blessings she received.

The actress has frequently shared glimpses of her spiritual side on social media. In August this year, she performed a Rudrabhishek at home, sharing pictures and videos from the religious ceremony and seeking Lord Shiva's blessings.

She also recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganeshotsav.

–IANS

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