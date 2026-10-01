Private investment, new destinations key for next phase of tourism growth: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Greater private-sector investment, development of new destinations and improved visitor experiences will be crucial for sustaining India's tourism growth, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday.

Speaking at the ASSOCHAM National Tourism Conclave 2026 here, the minister said tourism is emerging as a key driver of economic growth and employment and can play a much larger role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He said rising incomes and expanding connectivity through highways, airports, railways and other transport networks are expected to significantly boost travel demand.

To meet this demand, the nation will need greater investment in tourism infrastructure, hospitality, destination management and human resource development.

"The next phase of tourism growth will require us to look beyond increasing tourist numbers and focus on building new destinations, creating new experiences and improving destination management," the minister said.

Moreover, the event brought together policymakers and industry leaders to discuss measures needed to strengthen tourism's contribution to economic growth, jobs and regional development.

Separately, a joint report by ASSOCHAM and CBRE was released at the event, highlighting growing opportunities in spiritual, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), wellness, cruise, rural and wildlife tourism.

Improving connectivity through expressways, rail networks, ropeways and river-based circuits is opening up new tourism markets, it said.

Technology and artificial intelligence also emerged as key themes during the discussions.

According to ASSOCHAM President Nirmal K. Minda, tourism sector is evolving beyond a leisure activity into a major source of investment, employment and regional development.

He added that stronger government-industry collaboration will be essential to achieve the goal of a $1 trillion tourism economy.

Meanwhile, Anshuman Magazine of CBRE said that the country has a strong tourism proposition with its mix of heritage, spirituality, culture, wildlife, wellness, beaches and mountains.

He further noted that the opportunity now is to strengthen infrastructure, destination management, cleanliness and safety while leveraging technology and AI to create a more seamless travel experience. With greater collaboration between government and the private sector, tourism can become a major engine of employment and regional prosperity, according to him.

Additionally, organised hotel occupancy rose to 64.1 per cent in 2025 from 42 per cent in 2021, the report said.

--IANS

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