March 26, 2026 1:13 PM हिंदी

Roja fame Madhoo marks 57th birthday with heartfelt posts from daughters

Roja fame Madhoo marks 57th birthday with heartfelt posts from daughters

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhoo treated fans to heartwarming glimpses of her family life, on the 26th of March, as she shared adorable moments with her daughters, Ameya and Keisha.

Taking to her social media account, she reposted pictures originally shared by her daughters, who wished her on the occasion of her birthday.

Along with the posts, Madhoo wrote, ‘My amu @ameyaashah live u my princess,’ with heart emoticons.

In another repost, she added, ‘My baby k @keiashahh love you.’

The first set of pictures shows the doting mother sitting with her two daughters by her side. The trio looks cheerful and candid in the throwback picture.

In yet another frame, the mother-daughter duo can be seen striking a poised pose.

Despite being a public figure, Madhoo has seamlessly managed to keep her daughters away from the media glare all these years.

Glimpses of their personal moments occasionally surface on social media, but nothing is known about their academic or professional pursuits.

For the uninitiated, Madhoo, who is married to businessman Anand Shah, shares a close connection with actress Juhi Chawla.

The two are related through family ties, as Madhoo’s husband and Juhi Chawla’s husband, Jay Mehta, belong to the same extended family.

Reportedly, she is also the cousin of veteran Bollywood superstar Hema Malini.

On the professional front, Madhoo made a mark in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema in the 90s era.

She is best known for her roles in films such as ‘Roja’, ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, ‘Diljale’, ‘Yodha’, and ‘Gentleman’.

After stepping away from the limelight following her marriage and motherhood, Madhoo chose to focus on her family.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC appoints Per Munoz as head coach

ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC appoints Pep Munoz as head coach

'Haven’t told my family about it yet': Sakshi Rana on 'Upcoming Player of the Year' nomination at Hockey India Annual Awards

'Haven’t told my family about it yet': Sakshi Rana on 'Upcoming Player of the Year' nomination at Hockey India Annual Awards

BNM flags grave human rights violations in Balochistan at UNHRC session

BNM flags grave human rights violations in Balochistan at UNHRC session

B'desh Independence Day: Awami League reaffirms commitment to uphold Liberation War ideals

B'desh Independence Day: Awami League reaffirms commitment to uphold Liberation War ideals

'It was quite tough for me': Dube on his secret train journey after T20 WC triumph

'It was quite tough for me': Dube on his secret train journey after T20 WC triumph

Gulveer Singh to lead Indian elite field at World 10K Bengaluru

Gulveer Singh to lead Indian elite field at World 10K Bengaluru

Never opposed Ram Temple, instead donated for its construction, says Digvijaya Singh

Never opposed Ram Temple; donated for construction, says Digvijaya Singh in Ayodhya

Roja fame Madhoo marks 57th birthday with heartfelt posts from daughters

Roja fame Madhoo marks 57th birthday with heartfelt posts from daughters

'Read the speculations and smiled': LSG owner Goenka debunks rumours around Pant’s captaincy

'Read the speculations and smiled...': LSG owner Goenka debunks rumours around Pant’s captaincy

Virat Karrna's pan Indian film 'Nagabandham' to hit screens on July 3 (Photo credit: Nik Studios/IANS)

Virat Karrna's pan Indian film 'Nagabandham' to hit screens on July 3