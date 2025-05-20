May 20, 2025 7:20 PM हिंदी

Rohit, Virat must return from retirement to save Indian Test cricket: Yograj Singh

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must return from retirement to save Indian Test cricket, says former India cricketer Yograj Singh.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Former India cricketer Yograj Singh said that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket earlier this month, must revoke their decision to save the country's red-ball cricket. The retirements of Rohit and Kohli leave the side without its most senior batters on the upcoming England tour, where India are scheduled to play a five-match Test series starting on June 20.

The 67-year-old former cricketer, who has coached current players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma besides his son Yuvraj Singh, added that Kohli still has more years to give to cricket.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must return from retirement to save Indian Test cricket. This is not the time to think about themselves - it's about the nation, the fans, and the deep emotions people have for the game. Virat still has at least ten years of cricket left in him. As for Rohit, if he comes to me, I will make sure he gets back in peak fitness," Yograj told IANS on Tuesday.

The veteran cricketer said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) must support players during their tough times so that players don't bow down to mounting pressure.

"Back in 2011, players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag were dropped without any clear reason. When Yuvraj retired, I scolded him - I told him not to give in to pressure. He was, and still is, incredibly fit. Cricketers should fight for their place in the team instead of surrendering to external pressures.

"The BCCI must act like a parent - protect and support their players, not let ego or politics dictate decisions," he added.

Yograj said he called his son, Yuvraj and asked him to tell Kohli not to retire from Test cricket and end up regretting the decision later.

"I told Yuvi to call Virat and tell him, 'Don’t make the same mistake I did'. I’m certain they’ll (Rohit and Virat) look back and regret it a few years down the line. Because one day, the frustration will inevitably surface — but what will be the point then?'

Kohli bid adieu to his Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an impressive average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, while Rohit drew curtains on his red-ball career with 4301 runs in 67 matches, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 40.57.

--IANS

ab/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Did Paresh Rawal demand additional pay from Akshay Kumar’s production house for 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Did Paresh Rawal demand additional pay from Akshay Kumar’s production house for 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match shifted to Lucknow; IPL extends waiting time by one hour; Ahmedabad, New Chandigarh to host playoff matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH match shifted to Lucknow; IPL extends waiting time by one hour (Ld)

Adriyan Karmakar opens India’s account with silver on debut in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup at Suhl, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

Jr World Cup Shooting: Adriyan opens India’s account with silver on debut

Inflation burden eases further in April for India’s farm and rural workers

Inflation burden eases further in April for India’s farm and rural workers

BIG FM launches high-quality digital platform BIG Live

BIG FM launches high-quality digital platform BIG Live

England’s Sam Cook handed debut in one-off Test vs Zimbabwe

England’s Sam Cook handed debut in one-off Test vs Zimbabwe

India makes remarkable strides in green hydrogen development

India makes remarkable strides in green hydrogen development

Dixon Technologies' Q4 revenue declines over 1.5 pc on-quarter

Dixon Technologies' Q4 revenue declines over 1.5 pc on-quarter

Frida Manuum signs contract extension with Arsenal in the Women's Super League.

Women's Super League: Frida Manuum signs contract extension with Arsenal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a virtual address at the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva (Photo: @PMOIndia/X)

WHO Pandemic treaty: A shared commitment, need greater global cooperation, says PM Modi