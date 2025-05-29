Rohit Roy recalls a life changing moment before bagging Mahesh Bhatt's 'Swabhimaan'

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy recalled a life-changing moment before auditioning for Mahesh Bahatt's acclaimed show "Swabhimaan".

During a heart-to-heart with Yash Birla for a session titled "The Soul Science", Rohit shared that he lost his father when he was just 14 or 15 years old, right after which he visited Bombay for his first audition—which was for "Swabhimaan".

He said, "I got rejected for that show after I tested. But later, Mahesh Bhatt saw an NG (no good) take and asked, ‘Who is this boy? Call him back.’ They gave me a shot, and believe it or not, it was a shot of me saying something to my father's dead body. So that emotion had stayed with me—because I was really young and it hadn’t left me even after 3–4 years—came out in that scene, unknowingly, because I wasn't a trained actor. And when I saw that, everything kind of came out. So it's really how you channel your emotions in front of the camera. You don't always have to switch off—there are certain times when it doesn't matter to me."

It might be interesting to know that Rohit never wished to be a part of the showbiz. “I was supposed to go to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to do my MBA. But my visa got rejected. I was devastated, but somewhere, I took it as a sign—and stayed back," Rohit added.

Keeping in tune with "The Soul Science" theme, the 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' actor also talked about how today's generation deals with stress. He stated, "There is no point being anxious about tomorrow. The Gen Z and the Alpha generation, they use the word anxious so loosely. Don't say I'm feeling anxious, even loosely. You got to be positive, you have to give positive affirmations, be positive in your manifestations."

"The braver you are, the more confident you are—it will never leave your system. I only pray to God, don't give me shocks in life. Baaki chhote chhote challenges I will keep facing, and I'll manage. I'll say this to everybody: make sure your kids—especially if she's a girl—treat her like a warrior. Make sure she grows up to be a warrior, not your princess," Rohit concluded.

