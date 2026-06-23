Rohit Bose Roy expresses gratitude for Manasi Joshi Roy, says ‘They don’t make them like her anymore’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy has marked a special milestone in his personal life as he celebrates 27 years of marriage with wife Mansi Joshi Roy on June 23.

Sharing a heartfelt anniversary post on his social media account, the actor expressed his gratitude for his wife and called her the person he is most thankful for in life.

Rohit shared a carousel of pictures spanning different phases of their relationship, and penned an emotional caption.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen on their wedding day and another picture shows the couple posing together outdoors at night.

A third picture captures them enjoying a scenic beachside moment.

Rohit wrote, 'Amongst many things I thank God for morning and night, she’s the one I’m most thankful for. They don’t make them like her anymore. 27 years... till forever.'

Rohit has never shied away from expressing his love and how grateful he is for having Manasi in his life.

A few weeks ago, Rohit had shared a cheeky yet adorable birthday message for Manasi, stating that she “irritates the hell out of him” but also confessed that he knows he made the right choice in choosing her as his life partner.

He had taken to his social media account, where he shared a picture of himself hugging Manasi.

For the caption, Rohit wrote, “You irritate the hell out of me with such amazing regularity that I can set a watch to that… But then I see your face and I know that I made the right choice…”

The actor said that he couldn’t have prayed for a better partner. “That I couldn’t have prayed for a better partner and I have done nothing, in this life at least, to deserve you … this song says how I feel about you to the T… the only line that’s untrue is that I have never been in love before you… nor after… nor ever will … Happy birthday my darling. @manasijoshiroy,” he concluded the post.

For the uninitiated, Rohit and Manasi tied the knot in 1998 and have remained one of television's most enduring couples. The couple is blessed with a daughter.

On the professional front, Rohit Roy is known for his work in television shows such as 'Swabhimaan', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Sarkar', and many other reality and web projects.

Manasi Joshi Roy, meanwhile, has been a popular face on Indian television and is remembered for shows including 'Saaya', 'Kkusum' and 'Gharwali Uparwali'.

–IANS

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