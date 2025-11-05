Rohit Roy calls his solo trip to Australia 'fabulous'

November 05, 2025 5:07 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Rohit Bose Roy called his solo trip to Australia 'fabulous'.

He took to his official Insta handle and uploaded a few stills from his recent getaway. These photos had Rohit looking all handsome in an all black attire with matching shirt and pants, paired with stylish sneakers.

Holding a black leather jacket in his hand, the 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand' actor was seen standing amidst a lush green backdrop with some buildings also visible.

Sharing his experience in Australia, Rohit penned the caption, "Last few snapshots from probably the best solo trip ever !!! I’m in love with Australia … I wish I could find something to critique but everything has been fabulous… And considering I’m the fussy types, I should find at least ONE thing to complain about! (Grinning Face With Sweat Emoji) But nothing ! (sic)"

Praising the food, the people, and the topography of the place, he added, "The food, the people, the warmth, the topography et al… TOPNOTCH! And I saved the best for the last! @stillwatertasmania !!! The food is insane as is the location of the hotel! Crazy good! #seeaustralia @australia."

On October 25, Rohit shared a sweet birthday wish for his nephew, Agasthya Bose Roy, as he turned 18 years old.

Commemorating the milestone birthday, he took to his official Instagram handle and dropped an adorable throwback snap of the two making goofy expressions. Rohit and Agasthya were seen twinning in pink in the pic from the latter's childhood.

Declaring his nephew the 'best looking Bose Roy', Rohit shared on IG, "Happy birthday to my one and only… To the best looking Bose Roy…May all your dreams come true and much more!!! Can’t believe you are 18 already! (sic)"

"For me, you will forever remain a chotu (red heart emoji) Love you Agu," he added.

Agasthya is the son of Rohit's elder brother, Ronit Bose Roy.

--IANS

pm/

