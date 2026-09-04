September 04, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

Rohit Roy back-hugs Salman Khan, says the actor ‘has given him the right to do so’

Rohit Roy back hugs Salman Khan, says the actor ‘has given him the right to do so’

Mumbai, September 4 (IANS) Actor Rohit Bose Roy recently shared a candid picture with superstar Salman Khan, giving fans a glimpse of the warm and affectionate bond the two share.

In the picture, Rohit can be seen standing behind Khan and wrapping his arms around him as the two pose for the camera.

Rohit took to his social media account to share the picture and revealed that Salman himself gives him the liberty to share such an intimate moment publicly, something he says nobody else would dare to do.

Sharing the picture, Rohit wrote, “This gentleman here gives me the right to take a picture with him like this that no one else has the balls to! And the story behind this is that this is the Salman Khan no one knows. Coz this kind of affection is reserved for the ones he loves. I’m forever grateful for this love and affection. There are so many stories I could say about him but I won’t because they are precious to me and they will be part of my book! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for all the love.”

Earlier too, Rohit has spoken about knowing Salman since he was a teenager and has credited the superstar with playing a supportive role at many a times in his life.

In an earlier interview, Rohit has revealed how Salman encouraged him to work on his fitness at a time when he was frustrated about his career.

On the professional front, Rohit Bose Roy began his acting journey in the 1990s and became a familiar face on television with the popular series Swabhimaan, where he played Rishabh Malhotra.

He also tried his luck in movies and went on to become a part of movies like Jazbaat, Kaante, LOC Kargil, Plan, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Fashion, Apartment, Paltan, Kaabil, Mumbai Saga, Forensic, IRaH and Controll.

Talking about Salman Khan, on the work front, is currently awaiting the release of his war drama Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. The project was originally announced as Battle of Galwan and is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

The makers later changed its title to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, explaining that the story goes beyond the battle itself to explore humanity, sacrifice and the emotional cost of conflict.

A teaser of the movie released on December 27, 2025, announced an April 17, 2026 theatrical release. That date was then postponed. Reports in July suggested that a few concerns surrounding the film could lead to difficulty of securing a suitable release window in the immediate future.

The film completed its principal 45-day shoot in Ladakh in September 2025, with Salman describing the project as one of the physically demanding films of his career.

Meanwhile, Salman has also moved ahead with his next project with director Vamshi Paidipally, which is expected to target an Eid 2027 release.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Kangana Ranaut makes 'bhog' for Shri Krishna on Janmashtami at her house in Mandi, recalls childhood memories from kitchen

Kangana Ranaut makes 'bhog' for Shri Krishna on Janmashtami, recalls childhood memories from Mandi kitchen

'It's been absolute honour': Monfils bids adieu to Grand Slams after US Open loss

'It’s a helluva long ride': Monfils bids adieu to Grand Slams after US Open loss

25 Pakistani soldiers killed in two operations across Balochistan: BLA

25 Pakistani soldiers killed in two operations across Balochistan, claims BLA

India need not worry about FCNR (B) repayment: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

India need not worry about FCNR (B) repayment: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

'His hat-trick brought us back in the match': Veer dedicates his POTM to Kartik in UP T20 eliminator

'His hat-trick brought us back in the match': Veer dedicates his POTM to Kartik in UP T20 eliminator

Akshay Kumar recalls Asrani’s last-ever shot in ‘Haiwaan’: ‘My good fortune to work with this legend’

Akshay Kumar recalls Asrani’s last-ever shot in ‘Haiwaan’: ‘My good fortune to work with this legend’

Krystle Dsouza: Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people

Krystle Dsouza: Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people

UP T20 League: Kashi Rudras bow out after one-run loss to Noida Kings in thrilling eliminator

UP T20 League: Kashi Rudras bow out after one-run loss to Noida Kings in thrilling eliminator

Mindy Kaling celebrates ‘sweetest and funniest guy in the world’ son Spencer on 6th b’day

Mindy Kaling celebrates ‘sweetest and funniest guy in the world’ son Spencer on 6th b’day

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls shooting ‘O Mere Khwabon Ke Shehzade’ amidst spells of heavy rain on Mumbai’s beaches

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls shooting ‘O Mere Khwabon Ke Shehzade’ amidst spells of heavy rain on Mumbai’s beaches