Rohit Roy back-hugs Salman Khan, says the actor ‘has given him the right to do so’

Mumbai, September 4 (IANS) Actor Rohit Bose Roy recently shared a candid picture with superstar Salman Khan, giving fans a glimpse of the warm and affectionate bond the two share.

In the picture, Rohit can be seen standing behind Khan and wrapping his arms around him as the two pose for the camera.

Rohit took to his social media account to share the picture and revealed that Salman himself gives him the liberty to share such an intimate moment publicly, something he says nobody else would dare to do.

Sharing the picture, Rohit wrote, “This gentleman here gives me the right to take a picture with him like this that no one else has the balls to! And the story behind this is that this is the Salman Khan no one knows. Coz this kind of affection is reserved for the ones he loves. I’m forever grateful for this love and affection. There are so many stories I could say about him but I won’t because they are precious to me and they will be part of my book! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for all the love.”

Earlier too, Rohit has spoken about knowing Salman since he was a teenager and has credited the superstar with playing a supportive role at many a times in his life.

In an earlier interview, Rohit has revealed how Salman encouraged him to work on his fitness at a time when he was frustrated about his career.

On the professional front, Rohit Bose Roy began his acting journey in the 1990s and became a familiar face on television with the popular series Swabhimaan, where he played Rishabh Malhotra.

He also tried his luck in movies and went on to become a part of movies like Jazbaat, Kaante, LOC Kargil, Plan, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Fashion, Apartment, Paltan, Kaabil, Mumbai Saga, Forensic, IRaH and Controll.

Talking about Salman Khan, on the work front, is currently awaiting the release of his war drama Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. The project was originally announced as Battle of Galwan and is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

The makers later changed its title to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, explaining that the story goes beyond the battle itself to explore humanity, sacrifice and the emotional cost of conflict.

A teaser of the movie released on December 27, 2025, announced an April 17, 2026 theatrical release. That date was then postponed. Reports in July suggested that a few concerns surrounding the film could lead to difficulty of securing a suitable release window in the immediate future.

The film completed its principal 45-day shoot in Ladakh in September 2025, with Salman describing the project as one of the physically demanding films of his career.

Meanwhile, Salman has also moved ahead with his next project with director Vamshi Paidipally, which is expected to target an Eid 2027 release.

–IANS

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