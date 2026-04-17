April 17, 2026 9:34 PM हिंदी

Roger Waters lashes out at Billy Corgan for allegedly signing bombs to be dropped on civilians in Gaza

Roger Waters lashes out at Billy Corgan for allegedly signing bombs to be dropped on civilians in Gaza

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Roger Waters, the co-founder of the legendary psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd, has slammed fellow musician Billy Corgan.

The Pink Floyd legend took to his Instagram recently, and shared a picture of Billy Corgan signing off a bomb, which Roger alleged will be dropped on civilians in Gaza.

He penned a long note in the caption, as he pointed his guns at Billy Corgan. He wrote, “Dear Billy How are you? It’s been too long. @davidmdraiman Someone forwarded me this chap’s appearance on your podcast. I’d never heard of him. Anyway, it turns out he has heard of me. It seems he has a problem with me standing up for human rights, particularly the human rights of my brothers and sisters in Gaza who are being slaughtered in a genocide by the armed forces of the Nazi racist, pariah state of Israel. You, being the lovely fella you are gave this little piece of s*** a chance to clarify or even modify his position”.

“He did. He is a psychotic racist Nazi pig. I’m told, Billy, he writes messages on bombs before the IDF drops them on civilians in Gaza. Enough said. I will continue to work with all my brothers and sisters all over the world in the movement to demand equal human rights for all human beings, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity or nationality. If you, my friend are wondering if I want a conversation with this obnoxious little prick? The answer is non merci Billy, life’s too short, he can inhabit his tiny corner of hell without the benefit of my love and truth. Love R. PS. @disturbed ? Er? Yeah! Just a bit”, he added.

Roger Waters is known for his strong political stance, and activism. The musician had earlier also spoken against war in Ukraine.

--IANS

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