October 02, 2026 11:10 AM हिंदी

Riz Ahmed recalls awkward encounter with Kirsten Bell, husband Dax Shepard

Riz Ahmed recalls awkward Golden Globes encounter with Kirsten Bell, husband Dax Shepard

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed has talked about an awkward yet amusing encounter with actress Kirsten Bell and her husband Dax Shepard, who told him on the Golden Globes red carpet that his wife found him “very attractive.”

During his appearance on the Jennifer Hudson show, Riz spoke about his awkward encounter and the video was captioned: “@rizahmed recalls his awkward encounter with @kristenanniebell and @daxshepard!”.

In the video, he was heard saying: “I was on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, and Kirsten came up to me with her husband, Dax. He went, hello, Riz, nice to meet you. This is my wife, Kirsten. She finds you very attractive. I just didn't know how to react. It's my first time in Hollywood.”

The actor said: “I don't know what happens here. You know what I mean? I'm from Wembley, man, you know? I was just like, nice to meet you guys. I wasn't sure if he was upset with me, if he's complaining. I was just like, I just got to go do something. That was the last thing I was expecting to happen.”

Riz has won several honours, including an Academy Award and a Primetime Emmy Award, and has received nominations for two Golden Globe Awards and two British Academy Film Awards.

He started his acting career with independent films such as The Road to Guantanamo, Shifty, Four Lions, Trishna, and The Reluctant Fundamentalist. He had his breakout role in Nightcrawler, which led to roles in the big-budget films Jason Bourne and Rogue One.

As a rapper, Ahmed is a member of the Swet Shop Boys and has earned critical acclaim with the hip-hop albums Microscope and Cashmere, as well as commercial success featuring on the Billboard 200 chart-topping Hamilton Mixtape with his song “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done).

--IANS

dc/

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