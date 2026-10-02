Kerry Washington says Ben Affleck would do anything for her except one thing

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress Kerry Washington took to social media to jokingly reveal that her superstar Ben Affleck would “do anything” for her, except promote their upcoming film Animals online.

Washington took to Instagram, where she shared a funny reel with Affleck. In the clip, Affleck is seen telling the actress that he would do anything for her. When Washington asks to do a “TikTok Video”, the actor-filmmaker hilariously gets up and walks away.

“Ben would do anything for me. Except go on social media and promote our new movie Animals. On @netflix October 9th. Maybe one day…. “ she wrote as the caption.

Animals is an upcoming American crime thriller film directed by Ben Affleck and written by Affleck, Connor O. McIntyre and Billy Ray. It stars Affleck, Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson, Adriana Paz with Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Steven Yeun.

The film follows Mark Kimball, whose son gets kidnapped; he and his wife have a few hours to come up with the ransom payment. With most of their money spent on his political campaign, they have to get their hands dirty and expose a side of their lives they never intended to see the light of day.

Washington has received several accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award as well as nominations for two Golden Globe Awards and two Tony Awards. She was named as the eighth-highest-paid television actress in 2018.

The actress gained wide recognition for starring as crisis management expert Olivia Pope in the drama series Scandal. She was further Emmy-nominated for her roles in the political film Confirmation and a troubled mother in the miniseries Little Fires Everywhere.

Washington made her feature film debut acting in the drama Our Song in 2000. On stage, she made her Broadway debut in David Mamet's play Race in 2009.

Talking about Affleck, his honours include two Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, and three Golden Globes. Affleck began his career as a child when he starred in the PBS educational series The Voyage of the Mimi .

He later appeared in the independent comedy Dazed and Confused and several Kevin Smith comedies, including Mallrats, Chasing Amy and Dogma.

--IANS

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