Markets extend weekly losing streak as FII selling, global risks weigh

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Indian equity markets extended their losing streak to an eighth consecutive week on Thursday as benchmarks fell about 3 per cent each amid persistent foreign fund outflows, elevated US bond yields and geopolitical concerns.

Nifty 50 closed at 22,421.95, a decline of 3.1 per cent against the previous Friday's closing of 23,140.5.

Similarly, Sensex declined 2.7 per cent to 71,909.7 compared with 73,895.7 a week earlier.

Broader markets also declined with midcap and smallcap indices falling 3.5 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively.

Sector-wise, BSE IT index was the only gainer, rising 0.2 per cent over the week.

In contrast, auto sector was the worst-performing sector, falling 5.5 per cent followed by consumer durables, down 5.3 per cent. FMCG and metal indices declined 4.2 per cent each, while energy, healthcare and realty indices fell between 3.3 per cent and 3.6 per cent. While banking, capital goods and power indices declined 2.4 per cent, 2.4 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.

The latest decline marks the longest weekly losing streak for the benchmark indices in nearly 25 years.

Moreover, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to sell Indian equities, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided some support, cushioning the decline.

According to market experts, investor sentiment remained weak due to persistent geopolitical tensions, elevated crude prices, foreign fund selling and concerns over monetary policy.

Crude oil prices remained above $100 a barrel amid continued geopolitical tensions, while the US 10-year Treasury yield remained elevated, adding to pressure on emerging-market assets.

They further noted that the southwest monsoon ended with a 13 per cent rainfall deficit, raising concerns over agricultural output and food inflation.

The recent increase in minimum support prices for key rabi crops has also added to expectations of a cautious monetary policy stance, according to the experts.

Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet next week, with the policy decision due on October 7.

In addition, the coming week will also mark the start of the second-quarter earnings season.

The near-term market outlook could remain sensitive to global yields, crude oil prices, foreign fund flows and geopolitical developments, while the upcoming earnings season will provide further direction to equities, according to analysts.

--IANS

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