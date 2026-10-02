October 02, 2026 11:08 AM हिंदी

Anupam Kher on receiving recognition for his contribution to Indian cinema in US: ‘It is deeply moving’

Anupam Kher on receiving recognition for his contribution to Indian cinema in US: ‘It is deeply moving’

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher spoke about the recognition he received for his contribution to Indian and international cinema in the US.

He described the honour as a deeply moving moment. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared the news with his fans and expressed gratitude for the honour. He said it was deeply moving to see his journey acknowledged, including his work in Indian and international cinema, National Film Awards, Padma honours and contributions to institutions that have shaped generations of artists.

The actor also highlighted the special mention of his musical “Jaane Pehchaane Anjane,” which explores relationships and human connections. He said performing the musical in Raleigh and receiving such a warm welcome made the recognition even more meaningful.

Sharing his photos and videos, Anupam wrote, “One more honour in USA! Honoured, humbled and filled with joy! Thank you, Honorable Representative Maria Cervania, for presenting this Representative Statement in the #NorthCarolina House of Representatives, welcoming me to the General Assembly and the State of North Carolina.”

“It is deeply moving to see my journey acknowledged so generously from my work in Indian and international cinema to my National Film Awards, Padma honours and contributions to institutions that have shaped generations of artists.”

The 71-year-old actor added, “What makes this recognition even more special is its mention of our musical #JaanePehchaaneAnjane, its exploration of relationships and human connections, and our performance in Raleigh. To arrive here with a play close to my heart and receive such a welcome is a wonderful feeling.”

“Moments like these make me grateful for every opportunity, every teacher, and every audience that has been part of my journey. Thank you, North Carolina, for this honour and for making me feel so welcome! Jai Hind!”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is currently touring the US and Canada with his play “Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane.”

--IANS

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