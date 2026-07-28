Riteish Deshmukh loses his cool at Yogesh Rawat over TRP claims: Are you counting?

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is currently seen as a jailor in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, has strongly reprimanded contestant Yogesh Rawat on the reality show after the latter claimed that his eviction had affected the show's TRPs.

An angry Riteish even asked Yogesh to leave if he thinks he is bigger than the show.

Riteish: “Yogesh, I was listening from outside. You said, ‘No, Yogesh, no Lock Upp?’ What do you think? This show is here because of you? ‘They threw me out. This news got leaked. My fans shredded them to pieces. That’s why I was brought back.”

“Understand one thing, we are getting whatever you are saying. In what attitude are you talking and what you trying to convey? The TRP fell because of you? Are you counting the TRP?”

Calling out Yogesh's remarks and attitude, Riteish reminded him that the reality show is bigger than any one contestant and stressed that eliminations are decided through the game's tasks, not by personal choices of the host, mentor or the streaming platform

“Did I take you out? Did Farah take you out? Did Netflix take you out? Dheeraj took him out. A task took place for it. Did the task happen or not? Was the task fair or not? When you say they come, Farah comes, Netflix comes, and this show comes.”

He also cited co-contestant Ram Kapoor's humility, saying even an established star does not consider himself bigger than the platform.

“We are known for our work. We have seen the way you spoke,” he said.

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chaudhary, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Dhoopar, and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the show. The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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