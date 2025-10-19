Rita Ora lines up new album and tour for 2026

Los Angeles, Oct 19 (IANS) British singer Rita Ora has shared her plan for a new album and tour in 2026. The ‘Anywhere’ hitmaker has said that she wants to release and tour her fourth studio record after concentrating on other elements of her career.

Her other facet as an artiste is acting for the camera, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to a Melbourne radio station, Rita said, "There's definitely an album coming. I'm really focused on this record and I'm coming out to tour, I haven't toured an album since 2018. My career has been so interesting. I've done film, TV, so kind of outwards. In the new year, I'm going inwards - to clean up shop and lead with intention”.

The singer explained that she plans to tour in both Australia and New Zealand as the region has become her "second home" since she married Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi in 2022.

She said, "I'm 100 per cent going to tour Australia, then to New Zealand and then back again, it's like my second home”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, meanwhile, the 34-year-old singer revealed last month that she is planning to release a fly-on-the-wall documentary and has eight years worth of footage to work with.

Rita told ‘The Sun’, "I’ve been filming myself for the past eight years and one day I’m going to have to use that footage. I’ve had dressing rooms flooding, my outfit not arriving in time. Sometimes I’ve not had a make-up artist and I’ve had to hide under my sunglasses”.

Ora also revealed that her husband directed the music video for her latest single All Natural and was amused by the way he encouraged the camera crew to get some raunchy close-up shots of her while she danced in her underwear in the promo.

